The past 10 months was quite the time.
Depending on your vantage point it may have produced some positives while others felt it offered days that would never end.
It was the year that shone the spotlight on wanna-be fixer-uppers and creators who turned to Youtube for suggestions, tips and guidance on any number of projects only to discover the true value of professional tradespeople.
Renovate, elevate, reciprocate - abandon mission and call someone who knows what they’re doing.
It was the year dreams of working in pyjamas from home were realized for many. Two weeks in though some may have been found talking to houseplants, the cat and self.
It was also the year real friends were qualified and quantified. Some closely scrutinized their neighbour’s movements for potential misdemeanors of government regulations related to COVID-19. Tattletales emerged in all their glory.
Vocabularies expanded in 2020 as well. New words and phrases carried in the wind echoing COVID-19, asymptomatic, circuit break and new normal, whatever that may be.
It was the year of a) weight loss or b) weight gain - each blended with an equal measure of good intentions ... your choice on that one.
It was a challenging year that saw often hectic schedules for sports, school and work literally grind to a halt. The awareness was profound.
In ordinary times the wish “just give me one day with nothing to do” was a dream that crashed quickly.
It was the year an in-store policy of no hoods up quickly changed to ‘Masks are Mandatory’ signs posted on storefront windows and doors. Suddenly it was the law to hide your face inside a business.
We also had to deal with mask-muffled conversations and expressions on faces we could no longer read. Eyes often offer so little detail.
Of all the things you may or may not have done during lockdown and distancing six feet from one another a truth emerges. Alone time can be a blessing or a curse. We have certainly learned the value of social interaction and keeping in touch with family and friends. We have also learned patience is key in painting a wall several times over until you get the colour just right.
Goodbye 2020, hope not to see the likes of you again anytime soon.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
