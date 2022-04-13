We needed to replace two of them. They had become very dated, and we both agreed the most important thing was comfort, even though they were just for sitting on. The other stipulation was they had to be white. That was important because the others were white and the floor tile was mainly white, although it does have a bit of gray splashed in there as well.
So off to the store we went and when we got there, I realized this wasn’t going to be easy. First of all, there were over a dozen to choose from, and secondly, they had the white we were looking for, but what shade of white? Was it white, biscuit, snow, eggshell, vanilla, ivory? So many shades of white, and we weren’t even in a paint store. To me, they all looked white.
Let’s move on to the style. Again everything kind of looked the same, but yet there was the Santa Rosa, the Elmbrook, the St Tropez, and so on and so on. I like to think I’m not swayed by fancy names when it comes to what I want, but I will say the St Tropez style was a little more pricey than the Standard model, but I didn’t think the differences in names warranted the difference in dollars.
Then there was the height issue, which when you’re picking out something like this, is pretty important. We were at 14.5 inches from the floor to the seat, but the choices gave us a range from 14 to 17 inches, and after much deliberation, we decided to go with something just under 17 inches. That would be new but I was pretty sure a couple of inches wouldn’t make too much of a difference, and the main thing was they would still fit in with the rest.
Of the dozen or so on display, we discovered about five of them had a sticker offering $75 to be taken off at the cash register. That narrowed down the search, but alas, we also had to say goodbye to the likes of Santa Rosa, the Elmbrook and the St Tropez. But since we had to replace two, you couldn’t walk away from a savings of $150. Of course with the sale, it was goodbye to ivory, vanilla and biscuit. Our colour choices were down to white, white, white, white or white.
I was partial to one of the sale items priced at about $150, thinking this is clearly an opportunity for a ‘two for the price of one’ situation. Perfect. In the end, I could ‘sort of’ see the advantage of getting a couple of the ones for $280, while saving the $150. The quality was a lot better, so was the guarantee and in the end, we knew they’d be used a lot and wanted them to last for a long time. So we went to the check out, got our sale price and threw them in the back of the truck and drove home.
The plumber installed them late last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.