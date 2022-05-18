I just returned from another driving trip to Ontario. This one was on very short notice, and gas prices notwithstanding, if an opportunity arises that allows me to see my family and grandkids, I take it. Generally, when driving from PEI to Kitchener, I stop in Montreal for the night. This trip, I decided to stop in Cornwall Ontario, just inside the Quebec border.
The exit to my hotel was Brookdale Avenue, and since this was new territory to me, I took it slow as I headed toward my hotel. A short time later I could see it on the other side of a roundabout. I entered said roundabout, only to be shocked to see a ‘yield’ sign while driving within the roundabout. Not a ‘yield’ sign to enter the roundabout, but a ‘yield’ sign once I was in the roundabout. At first I thought the sign had been hit and knocked the wrong way, so I went around again, but sure enough, this roundabout contained a ‘yield’ sign instructing traffic to yield to a car about to enter the roundabout.
So this was new. I thought if they ever started sticking ‘yield’ signs up in the middle of roundabouts on PEI, we’d need at least 25 instructional videos on how to handle it. I mean I was clearly in a roundabout. Or was I? All the telltale signs were there. It was round. Cars entered and went in a circular counterclockwise motion. It remained a puzzle to me until I got back home and did a little research.
As it turns out, this was not a roundabout in Cornwall, Ontario. This was a traffic circle. In a roundabout, cars must yield to cars already in the roundabout. In a traffic circle, cars can be made to yield to those entering the circle. If you think this is confusing, it is. But only if you’re used to driving in roundabouts. In Cornwall, they are not used to driving in roundabouts. In fact, back in 2018, Cornwall city council was considering approving the city’s first two roundabouts. But there was a concern drivers would be confused by having traffic circles and roundabouts in the same city because each, while basically looking identical, has different rules. Since I wasn’t there to tour Cornwall, I don’t know if those two proposed roundabouts ever got built.
Generally, traffic circles are much bigger than roundabouts, cars move faster in them, they can contain traffic signals or signs, and many times you have to change lanes to exit. If you’ve ever driven into Moncton on Highway 15, that leads you to the mother of all traffic circles. People can be caught in that thing for days just trying to exit to the Champlain Mall. I can see why it’s always been called a traffic circle, just by its design.
A design that seems to promote and encourage confusion no matter which way you’re approaching from. But that’s just me. I remember one time I successfully exited on my first try and made it to the mall.
I’ve always considered the traffic circle in Port Elgin just a large roundabout, but it is, indeed, a traffic circle. But one that’s easy to navigate and figure out. I’ve never mistakenly gone to Nova Scotia on my way home to PEI.
I think the thing about the ‘traffic circle’ I encountered in Cornwall was that it was barely bigger than the North River roundabout. I just assumed it was a roundabout, as there were no signs on Brookdale Avenue saying ‘Traffic Circle Ahead”. To me, if it looks like a roundabout, acts like a roundabout, and goes counterclockwise like a roundabout, then it’s a roundabout. Unless there’s a yield sign in the middle of it. Then, apparently, it’s a traffic circle.
