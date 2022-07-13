As I pulled up to the intersection to turn left, the song Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? by the band Chicago, was next up on my playlist. With piano intro, the song runs four minutes and 35 seconds. Next up was Ventura Highway by the band America. It runs three minutes and 32 seconds. I listened to both songs in their entirety, a total of eight minutes and seven seconds, and was still waiting to turn left.
In a province that installs roundabouts at will, in some of the most remote, and dare I say questionable places, I’m looking at you Baldwins Road and 48 Road, and you, Wood Islands Road and Murray Harbour Road, no one has yet decided a stoplight is clearly needed in Hunter River at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 13.
I was returning to Charlottetown after a round of golf in Cavendish last Tuesday, July 5th, prior to the Cavendish Beach Covid Festival and found myself the third car in the line at the stop sign. Both cars in front of me were turning left. But they had to wait for the four cars heading into Cavendish on Route 13, which had the right of way, every time traffic cleared on Route 2 long enough for one or two cars to get through. By the time I was the next in line to turn left, there were about a dozen cars behind me, and another four waiting to come straight through. At this point, I felt like I could have written an entire song and still be waiting. Had there been a roadside mani-pedi stand, I would have had the time to have the sharpest looking nails in town.
I realize this is peak summer vacation time, and delays can be expected, but almost 10 minutes to turn left? I don’t know what it was like trying to access Cavendish on this route during the festival. What I do know is people take unnecessary chances to get across or turn left when impatient drivers get put in a position of waiting and waiting and waiting. I was witness to this very thing while waiting my turn, patiently I might add, to make a left.
So why is there a stoplight in Winsloe, which was installed years ago, basically so you can turn left into the Tim Horton’s, and not one in Hunter River?
It’s a good question. The only thing I can think of is there is a long downhill heading westbound approaching the intersection of Route 2 and 13 and perhaps stopping distance for large vehicles is an issue? Having large downhills with stoplights is certainly not an issue in, say, San Francisco, or Halifax, or even on the Malpeque Road where it intersects with Saint Dunstan Street at the Princess Auto. Besides, you’re already slowing down, or should be, as you head into Hunter River.
This was not the first time I’ve waited to make a left turn at this intersection. If the powers that be don’t think a permanent stoplight is the answer, then give it the capability to be put in ‘flashing’ mode in off peak hours. What I do know, is a four roundabout stretch of highway, I’m looking at you St. Peter’s Road, is not the answer here. The answer is a stoplight. But until then, I’ll bide my time wisely and patiently, and download a much longer playlist.
