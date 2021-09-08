When you see a Justin Trudeau campaign stop cancelled because of fears for his safety, you start to wonder if the polarization of Canadian politics has hit a new low.
The unruly crowd of protesters in Bolton, Ontario went beyond mere political differences. They were screaming obscenities, many proudly displaying their middle fingers in the presence of kids.
Look, I’m no Trudeau fan. He’s one of the weakest prime ministers in recent memory. He’s addicted to ethics scandals and too arrogant to see that his party would be better off with a different leader, like Chrystia Freeland. Achieving a majority government should have been a cakewalk in 2019 against quite possibly the worst field of opposition choices of the 21st century.
But this is too much. This kind of rage is not healthy for anyone. There is plenty to criticize this prime minister about, but for some he seems to be the symbol of all evil in the world.
It’s hard not to notice the division that has occurred the last five years or so, following the lead of the United States, as some Canadians moved closer and closer to the far-right vortex of leaders like Donald Trump.
An election is supposed to be about a free exchange of ideas and voters making up their mind based on platforms, leaders or their local candidates.
But partisanship seems to be growing ever stronger, leaving people on opposite sides of the spectrum with less common ground than ever.
