Paul MacNeill

Dr Thor Christensen is a physician recruiter’s dream, an Islander who wants to live and work in rural PEI. And for eight years he did, building a practice in Montague serving friends he grew up with, their families and hundreds of others.

But like every physician, especially those in rural PEI who lack the administrative support provided doctors at big Island hospitals, work demands soared just to keep a crumbling system operational.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.