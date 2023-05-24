Dr Thor Christensen is a physician recruiter’s dream, an Islander who wants to live and work in rural PEI. And for eight years he did, building a practice in Montague serving friends he grew up with, their families and hundreds of others.
But like every physician, especially those in rural PEI who lack the administrative support provided doctors at big Island hospitals, work demands soared just to keep a crumbling system operational.
Christensen quit after struggling to find a sustainable work-life balance, one of two doctors to leave Montague. The main reason for his departure is surprising - the rollout of electronic medical records (EMR), which he describes as a dysfunctional system demanding an inordinate amount of physician time better spent seeing patients or with family.
“I’m 37, I know how to use a computer, I learn systems quickly, that is not the issue,” he told The Graphic.
No. The issue is it used to take him 15 seconds to write a prescription. But with EMR it takes up to five minutes. Multiply that 1900 per cent increase in time required by dozens of prescriptions written every day.
Houston ... we have a very big problem.
Searching for data within EMR is clunky and ineffective, requiring an exact spelling match, including capitalization. Think about all the paper records written by doctors over the decades. It’s unlikely they followed the same inflexible structure.
The bureaucracy paid to oversee the rollout have failed patients, physicians and Islanders. Last week the Green Party revealed that 1770 referrals were missed by EMR in a 10-month period. The staggering number was only noticed after an initial 700 patient referrals for gynaecology and obstetrics appointments were delayed because of an EMR system glitch.
Emails obtained by the Greens show Health PEI CEO Dr Michael Gardam was so concerned late last year he suggested pausing EMR rollout until issues could be resolved. Government ignored the suggestion.
No one suggests electronic medical records are not important. They are vital to streamlining health care delivery. The problem, increasingly, is that PEI opted for a bespoke system built from the ground up by Telus, a company with no experience developing similar software elsewhere. The system is supposed to make life easier for an initial stated cost of $8.6 million. Life isn’t easier and you can bet Telus’ bill is significantly higher.
This is the history of electronic medical/health records on PEI since former Pat Binns’ Health Minister Chester Gillan announced in 2006 the creation of the first health record in what was promised to be a 15-month project at a cost of $13 million. It still doesn’t talk to systems in other provinces and the price has soared well over $100 million.
Back in late 2020, then Health Minister James Aylward blamed a delay in launching EMR on the pandemic. He said the province had an implementation team in place. “This has to be done right,” Aylward said at the time. “We’re talking about patients, we’re talking about Islanders and we need to ensure it’s rolled out in a way that’s safe and secure and not only protects our patients but protects their health records as well.”
We’ve failed these most basic expectations. In fact, the obvious question is where was the Department of Health and its implementation team when treatment referrals were not received? Did the bureaucracy just turn on a switch and expect the system to perform perfectly? Or did they defer completely to Telus?
Where was the implementation team when EMR was shown to suck more time from front-line physicians, making its benefit questionable at best. Should we mention EMR still relies on faxed documents?
And here’s the really pathetic part about government and transparency. Islanders would never know the full extent of this debacle if Dr Christensen had not come forward or the Green Party not submitted a pointed freedom of information request.
This rollout needs to be paused and if necessary thrown out so we can find something that works today and into the future. It needs to be safe for patients. It needs to be simple and intuitive to use. And it needs to first work for doctors - not the bureaucrats or service provider.
Losing one doctor because of the ineffectiveness of the electronic medical record system is one too many. Still the King government pushes forward with a deeply flawed ‘solution’. And people wonder why doctors don’t want to stay on PEI.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.