Dear Editor:
Mother Teresa once said, “We cannot do great things on this earth. We can only do little things with great love.”
I’ve learned that it doesn’t cost anything to be nice, and that it doesn’t take much size to criticize. Be nice to the people on your way up because you may meet them on your way down.
A few short years ago I worked at the Brudenell and Dundarave Golf Course, a job I thoroughly enjoyed. As an employee I worked numerous jobs, back shop, washing golf carts, cleaning clubs, picking range balls and marshaling the course trying to keep the course on time and assisting the players. My supervisor Ryan Garrett, a young man I highly respect, said to the group the day we got hired these words that have helped me through the years; “Do your job well, you never know who’s watching.” Truly these are words of wisdom.
Another job I had the privilege to work was the Northumberland Ferries Ltd in Wood Islands. This job allowed many opportunities to meet and help other employees and passengers. One day a tour bus came on the ferry with a full load of passengers. I was deck hand and as I was parking the bus I heard a squeaking near the front wheel. When the ship set sail, I went over to the bus and discovered that several of the wheel nuts were loose. In fact, I was able to take about four of them off in my hand. A few minutes later, I found the driver and showed them to him, and his face turned pale.
“Are those off my bus?” he asked. “Yes,” I said, “but don’t be alarmed, I can help you. Where are you headed?” I asked him. “The Cabot Trail,” he replied. “I just got this bus serviced.” Wow I thought, someone was not doing their job. I assured the driver we could look after him. I went to the ship’s engine room and found a socket and strong bar to retighten all twelve nuts.
When I finished the job, the driver wanted to pay me. “No,” I explained, “but would you do me a favor?” I asked. “Yes,” he replied, “I’ll do anything you ask, you saved our lives.” I offered him a Little Red Bible and he said he was not a religious person but would read it, explaining that his wife followed the ways of Jesus.
About five years had passed and I never thought anything more of this ordeal, then one day the same bus driver came on the ferry. He found me and asked “are you Dave London?” “Yes,” I said. “Do you remember me?” he asked. “You’re the man who helped tighten my bus wheel nuts.” He shook my hand, saying he had read the Bible, asked Jesus into his heart and that we were brothers now.
Keep doing the little things, big things will follow. Nothing is impossible with God.
Dave London
Murray River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.