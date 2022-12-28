A couple of weeks ago an avid community volunteer relayed to me a little nugget of history that has been rattling around in my brain ever since.
Back in the early 1960s the concept of opening food banks became a reality.
But here’s the kicker. Organizers were given a five-year mandate at that time. Imagine how the powers that be thought in five years poverty would no longer be an issue.
Now here we are with a concept as old as I am that has become increasingly more essential in today’s society.
We only need to look at the growth in the number of clients at the two eastern PEI food banks and the spread of community fridges popping up across the region to see food banks are here to stay.
It would be very interesting to put eyes on the wording of that mandate to see if there was ever a chance food banks could become a thing of the past.
But let’s look to more recent policy. Since the pandemic took over our lives governments have been putting more and more funding into food banks.
It is always a good news story when funds from provincial coffers are used to keep people fed, but does anyone else see the disconnect here?
Don’t get me wrong, I am not advocating for the immediate shutdown of food banks. But in 2022 between the Island Community Food Security Initiative and direct support to food banks the PEI government handed out at least $700,000 in funding. If families could somehow access that funding they could have their own food security.
