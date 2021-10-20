My wife Heather is very good at getting things done. Once she puts her mind to something, you can consider it done. She is especially good at getting things done when I’m away on a trip, for an extended period.
For example, there was the time I was on a golf trip to Alberta and I came home to see a mainly empty living room with pieces of green tape on the floor. Once I ruled out foul play, it didn’t take me long to figure out we were getting new furniture and I knew exactly how big it was and where it was going.
Then there was the time she dropped me off at the airport as I was flying to Ontario to see family while she was working. She dropped me off at 9 am, and at 2 pm, I called her from my rental car driving to Kitchener. I was pretty excited because I had been ‘upgraded’ from a mid-size car to a Cadillac ATS. That was nothing compared to the excitement she was feeling driving around in her new car. What? A new car? Yep, she dropped me off at the airport and a mere five hours later she had stopped in at a dealership, test driven a vehicle, purchased a vehicle, transferred ownership, license and insurance and was now driving said vehicle. Like I said, she knows how to get things done.
I was recently in Ontario and returned home, half anxious, half excited to see what was in store for me this time. New light fixtures, including one to go in our freshly-painted half bathroom on the main floor. Now, I consider myself somewhat of a handyman. I can fix things, build a deck, install things, but I have very little experience with electrical things. But I decided to take a crack at installing the new fixture because, I mean, how hard could it be?
We unboxed the new fixture, and I took a look. A few things looked foreign to me, but luckily it came with ‘easy connect’ installation instructions. I removed the old fixture, and realized quickly the 2021 fixture connection assembly was much different than the 2001 fixture connection assembly I had removed. So much for ‘easy connect’. With the power shut off, I began to cut some wires. At times you feel like you’re a member of the bomb disposal unit with the fear you could be shocked right across the room with one bad cut, but in the end, I managed to get the fixture connected, and the new LED light bulbs installed. That’s when the real problem began.
After inserting the 60 watt bulbs, I ran downstairs, flipped on breaker 15, and ran back upstairs to see if everything worked. I was greeted with what looked like a disco ball light show from Saturday Night Fever. I mean it was pretty wild in there, the lights were flickering in rapid succession and a hum was very noticeable. I quickly determined the problem was the dimmer switch, because when I turned the switch down, not only did the lights get duller, but the flickering and humming stopped. I looked at the box the lights came from and it said ‘non-dimmable’. I clearly missed that and had never heard of that before. A few years ago I installed LED pot lights around the house, and many of those were on dimmer switches, and there was no flickering or humming. That’s how I resolved my seemingly being clueless on the issue.
Next day I headed to the store to look for what must be labelled ‘dimmable’ LED bulbs. There are so many options and choices now when buying bulbs. You’re literally staring at a wall of bulbs of all shapes and sizes. I was looking for ‘dimmable’ 60 watt bulbs. And I found them. The box said ‘Dimmable, no flicker, no hum’. Perfect! The box left all questions answered. Well, almost all.
Should I get the soft white, bright white or daylight version of the bulbs? I don’t know. How would I know? I did the only thing I could, and bought all three. This was not going to be a Jeff decision.
Guess who’s feeling like a dim bulb now.
