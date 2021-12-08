It was bad enough the wound to PEI’s potato industry was self-inflicted by the Canadian government by misrepresenting the situation on the ground.
Even worse, we’ve heard mostly crickets from the four Members of Parliament who represent all the potato farmers, workers, truckers and many others affected by this border shutdown.
It’s true more power is concentrated in the prime minister’s office than ever before, and Justin Trudeau has shown he’s not afraid to turf people from his caucus for going against the grain.
But this is one of those moments in political history when an elected representative has to stand up for their constituents in crisis and demand the situation be rectified, regardless of inter-party consequences.
Of the four Island MPs, Lawrence MacAulay has the least to lose from standing up to his own party.
The former agriculture minister is the dean of the Liberal Party, having served 33 years. I’m much mistaken if Trudeau wants another black mark on his character from kicking MacAulay out of caucus. That’s not happening.
Now in his 11th term this is as good a time as any for MacAulay to stand up to his party and to the current agriculture minister.
He farmed potatoes and dairy for years before running for office, and has the expertise to explain the situation on the ground. The US Department of Agriculture thinks PEI is “infested with potato wart,” thanks to the poorly written ministerial order.
Who better to help disabuse them of that notion than a long-time PEI potato farmer?
We’ve heard very little from MPs Sean Casey, Heath MacDonald or Bobby Morrissey either.
With every week this drags on, the hit to our farmers gets worse.
The time has come to do what is right, not what is easy.
(2) comments
Your phrase "disavow them of that notion" is not correct English. Perhaps you were thinking of "disabuse them of that notion"? But as it is, it makes no sense.
Correct you are, I will fix.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.