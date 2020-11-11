Is it possible the creator (as offered in all religions) is absolutely absolved of all/any responsibility, consequences, outcomes for the behaviours of all members of his creation, through his provision of freewill?
As parents of our creations, aka children, we also are absolved from all responsibility, consequences and outcomes of the behaviours of our creations/kids.
However, we can only hope, our creations don’t allow themselves to get caught up in self-designed failures and/or self harm through the use of all of the toxic substances made available by the business licensing of governments (globally) for profits and taxes + contributing factors because of poor mental health and rebellion.
We only hope our creations live positive and productive lives and don’t bring shame to their family names, friends, communities and countries.
James Halstrum,
Montague
