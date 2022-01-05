I thought it would be best if I tried to sneak in there under the cover of darkness. I mean things are different now, and will be for awhile, so all bets are off and I want to make sure I’m as comfortable as possible. So the earlier the better.
Yes, grocery shopping, early 2022, in PEI.
With the exception of some daily walks when weather permits, we’re staying close to home. So, while a trip to the grocery store used to be a mundane occurrence, it’s now the highlight of the week. I decided to go early, very early, to avoid the crowds. I headed to the Superstore on University in Charlottetown and noticed right away some new protocols were in place. Limit on the number of customers allowed at one time. Good. Separate entrance. Good. Separate exit. Good. People to enforce these protocols? Well, it was early.
The first thing that strikes you about pre-dawn shopping is that you have your choice of all the shopping carts. I quickly picked one and sanitized with available sanitizer and paper towels.
So far so good. Now, in weeks gone by, I was getting a little leery about the number of shoppers that would gather in the meat/dairy section at the back. It certainly lacked social distancing, or any distancing at all for that matter. That section of the store seemed more like the start of the Indy 500, with shoppers jockeying for position, trying to ram a three-foot cart into a two-foot space. When you’re reaching over somebody for something, personal space does not exist.
But not this time.
Early morning shopping gave me the luxury of gliding effortlessly from aisle to aisle, and noticing a few things I hadn’t paid much attention to before. First and foremost is the number of little green ‘temporarily out of stock’ signs. I mean they’re everywhere. In the spice section, where there are admittedly hundreds of spices, I counted 41 ‘temporarily out of stock’ signs, including oregano and cinnamon. Now oregano I can live without, but cinnamon is right up there as one of my top three spices.
The other two are salt and pepper. And why can’t you find a President’s Choice Sea Salt Dark Chocolate bar? These things have been missing in action for months now. A shortage of condensed milk? What’s with that? And gum. While you can get gum, you can tell the kind of gum people don’t chew, because that’s all that’s left. One check-out even had a display of bags of raisins where the gum used to be. I know there are supply chain issues, but, why do they always target my favourites?
It’s one thing to notice the little green stickers, it’s another to see entire sections of shelves completely empty. There must have been a great sale on orange juice because that shelf was so bare I could have thrown down a blanket and pillow and taken a relaxing nap in the empty space. And I understand people are baking a lot over the holidays, but on the shelf designed for the big bags of flour, there was enough room to park a small minivan.
Despite the missing items above, I was able to grab everything I needed and for that extra margin of personal comfort, proceeded to the self check-out. I use the black cloth bags. Putting a 1,000 piece puzzle together is easier than trying to fit everything ‘just right’ in one of those things.
