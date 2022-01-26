Over the last month, as PEI has faced by far its most severe challenge from Covid-19 to date, Health Minister Ernie Hudson has been AWOL.
Outbreaks have taken root in long-term care homes across the province. We have suffered our first deaths of the pandemic. PEI is recording so many cases the Chief Public Health Office no longer has the resources to contact every positive case, do proper contact tracing or issue exposure notifications.
And the only time we have seen hide or hair of the health minister was an interview on CBC’s Compass in which he assured us he is “behind the scenes” doing “things” - whatever that means.
A health minister should be front and centre in times like these. Instead, he seems content to skip the briefings and allow Dr Heather Morrison to take the brunt of communicating decisions (or lack thereof) that are made by his government, and enforced by his department.
There are other crises under his watch we could talk about (and have), such as critical staffing shortages that are crippling our health care system’s ability to respond when we need it most.
Hudson is either in over his head, acts only when the premier tells him to, or both.
It’s been less than a year since he was shuffled into the health portfolio, but I’ve seen enough.
We desperately need a competent health minister at the helm in this time of crisis.
Belfast-Murray River MLA Darlene Compton has been Finance Minister since this government was elected because she is well-suited to the portfolio. But as a former long-term care home administrator, she might be needed more in health care.
