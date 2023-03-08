About 3 pm on February 21, 2023 I went to the emergency room at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague. I had fallen on my icy deck earlier, with possible broken bones in my little finger on my right hand.

When I arrived there were 16 patients in the waiting room, some of whom were there for hours. I waited for an hour and as I had people waiting in the car, decided I would go to my own doctor three days later. That means if there was a bone broken, I might have to have it re-broken and put in place.

