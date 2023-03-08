About 3 pm on February 21, 2023 I went to the emergency room at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague. I had fallen on my icy deck earlier, with possible broken bones in my little finger on my right hand.
When I arrived there were 16 patients in the waiting room, some of whom were there for hours. I waited for an hour and as I had people waiting in the car, decided I would go to my own doctor three days later. That means if there was a bone broken, I might have to have it re-broken and put in place.
Now I don’t intend to place the blame on the nurses or the doctors, but who is the mastermind behind planning for ER?
Let me ask the question, if you were running a business and had 16 customers waiting to check their purchases, would you not conclude that you might need more check-out people so your customers would return? But then again if you’re in politics, privileged and go to the front of the line, why would you worry about it and why would you change anything?
I think it’s time doctors must take their turn in the ER and if they refuse then maybe their license should be suspended for the time they were required to serve in the ER. Why not allow a patient to call the ER, when possible, and make an appointment to see a doctor? Most could understand if a heart attack or accident victim etc had to be dealt with urgently. No argument.
I could have had my finger looked at in less than five minutes, I didn’t expect surgery, I just wanted my finger X-rayed and sent to my own doctor. Most patients require even less time.
The purpose of this letter is to have someone intelligent, or with common sense look at this bottleneck and make some changes. You also might want to be re-elected.
