At first glance Islanders will likely be impressed with the colorful and professional look of the Land Matters’ website, which was published earlier this year as the latest of many efforts to settle what has become a hotly contentious issue among Islanders – control of our land. It has become standard operating procedure for the government to make grand gestures with no real actions or even a plan attached for that matter.
What has been made crystal clear on the public comments section of the website is that a whopping 90 per cent of 288 respondents are concerned about large corporations buying up more land than they are entitled to according to the Lands Protection Act. Some of the most prevalent comments include:
- Close loopholes that continue to be exploited to the advantage of the very few wealthy corporations
- Poor agricultural practices, resulting in run-off (fish-kills), anoxic waterways, erosion, loss of habitat for wildlife need to stop.
- Do not lift the moratorium on deep water wells, stop the digging of holding ponds
- Establish a land bank, as promised
- Make land more affordable for young farmers
Some notable comments on the other side of the argument include:
- land should always be sold to the highest bidder
- moratorium should be lifted
- farmland limits should be raised
The Land Matters site was established in July, 2020. Phase One of the plan is to identify issues and appoint an advisory committee. On July 8th, Minister of Agriculture and Land, Bloyce Thompson said “In the next few weeks, we will also establish a Land Matters Advisory Committee of Islanders who will carry out conversations with the public.” Here we are nearing the end of October and we still have no idea who is on the advisory committee. There is no timeline, in fact not one single date can be found on the Land Matters’ site. This seems to be a trend with this government - make broad statements with no real plan of action, which results in (you guessed it), no action.
Since there is no timeline it is hard to know how long the Land Matters site will continue to accept comments, but as of today you can still add yours.
Joan Diamond,
New Dominion,
On behalf of the Coalition for the Protection of PEI Lands
