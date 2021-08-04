It had been quite a while since Heather and I ventured off Island. Last time for her was the trip we took to Cape Breton last July 10th to the 12th, and for me, it was November 6th to 8th when I returned to Cape Breton to shoot some stories to be used in CTV’s Christmas Daddies telethon. For both trips, the ferry was used, so we hadn’t even seen the bridge since coming back from a hockey tournament in Moncton January 5th, 2020.
But, an appointment in Moncton beckoned last week, and that meant…road trip!! So off we went. After not even seeing the bridge for months, the first thing you notice as you approach, is that it looks like the Slaymaker and Nichols circus is back in town. That’s a lot of tents. I notice there is still no ‘Islander rate’ for the bridge, so that’s another $48.50 on the credit card.
Things are pretty much the same until you hit the round-about at Port Elgin. Oh look, there’s a brand new gas bar, convenience store and liquor stop. Good to have in the memory bank. We continued on to Moncton, got to the appointment, and, as luck would have it, we had to go past the Costco on the way home. Go past the Costco? Ha! Not on my watch. We didn’t make it over during last summer’s ‘bubble’ opening, so we had a lot of toilet paper and paper towels to purchase. Well, that along with several other things we didn’t need, but inexplicably had to have, like those one dozen pairs of Puma men’s low cut socks. I mean $17 bucks. And where can you find a jar of taco seasoning that big on the Island?
But the main goal was to stock up on toilet paper and paper towels. And that we did. Good thing we brought the truck. After loading the paper goods into the cart I undeniably had to go to the restroom. I hate doing that in most public places and buildings, but this seemed urgent. One of my greatest fears is not that the toilet paper will only be one-ply, but less than one-ply...like half a ply, or ‘poke your finger through’ ply. I dreaded the thought.
Upon entering the restroom I noticed it was being cleaned. There, on the cart, was a large package of Kirkland toilet paper, the same kind we were buying, and it was being used. Oh happy day! I mean it says right on the packaging that it’s ‘two layers of softness and absorbency’, and they aren’t kidding. Kudos to them for thinking of the little things.
On the way back, Heather opened the ‘Parm Chips’ to snack on. For the uneducated like me, they are Loonie sized, gluten free, 100% aged parmesan cheese, with premium seasonings, oven-baked in small batches. They may be baked in small batches, but clearly by the display, there is a lot of baking going on. I liked them, but holy smokes, they made you thirsty. I was able to nibble long enough to put stopping at the new gas bar in Port Elgin to get something to drink on the agenda. Pretty routine gas bar and convenience store, but also a pretty good selection on the liquor side. Good to have in the memory bank. We left and made our way back to PEI, got over the bridge, hit the tents, showed our PEI passes and got back home in five hours. Not a bad day.
Did I mention I now have enough Belgian waffles to last me to late fall?
