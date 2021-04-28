As fishers get set to start the 2021 lobster fishing season, the cloud of the Supreme Court trial of Clarence White weighs heavily on the communities in and around Beach Point.
The trial for Mr White, charged with two counts of causing death by criminal negligence, was adjourned on April 13 after seven days of evidence and witnesses recounting the events of June 9, 2018, when Mr White’s fishing boat collided with another on the waters off Beach Point.
Two lives were lost that day, Justin MacKay of Montague and Chris Melanson of Nova Scotia, who were on the Joel ‘98.
Lonnie Atkinson, former pastor at WellSpring Presbyterian Church on the Commercial Road, recalls the tragedy of that day and how it lingers.
From the fishing families to the first responders who were there that day, you don’t forget something like that, he said.
“It is one of those things we are constantly in prayer about because it affects all of us in the community,” Mr Atkinson said.
Officials from Murray Harbour town council declined to comment on the situation.
Court will reconvene on June 8th when Justice Gregory Cann will fix a date for lawyers to make oral submissions.
Mr White, who has previously pled guilty to a violation of Section 121 of the Canada Shipping Act, is also scheduled to appear in Georgetown Provincial Court on that charge on May 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.