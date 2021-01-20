A trial for Clarence (Chuckie) Barry White is scheduled to begin April 7 at Supreme Court in Charlottetown.
The Dover resident pled not guilty to two charges of causing death by criminal negligence.
The charges stem from an incident on June 9, 2018 when two fishing boats, both out of Beach Point, collided resulting in the death of two men.
A report on the incident from the Transportation Safety Board describes what happened on that day when Mr White’s boat, the Forever Chasin’ Tail collided with the Joel ‘98. The Joel ‘98 was stopped at the time of the crash and the men who died were on board.
Mr White had previously pled guilty to a violation of Section 121 of the Canada Shipping Act.
In Georgetown Provincial Court last week, that matter was adjourned to May 6 to set a date for sentencing.
