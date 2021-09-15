Most of the leaders in this federal election are known quantities, for good or for bad or both.
Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh, Yves-Francois Blanchet and Maxime Bernier are all fighting at least their second election as leader of their respective parties and we generally know what to expect from each.
But Erin O’Toole, though he’s been around the game since 2012, is someone I just can’t get a clear read on.
He was Stephen Harper’s last Veterans Affairs Minister before the 2015 election that brought the Liberals to power.
When O’Toole ran for the Conservative leadership in 2017, he seemed one of the most moderate candidates in the field. He ran a clean campaign, rejecting attacks on his rivals and finished third behind Andrew Scheer and Bernier.
But last year he took a completely different tack in the leadership race against Peter MacKay. He trotted out angry slogans like “Take Back Canada” and declared himself a “true blue” Conservative. He courted far-right social conservatives to get their votes when Leslyn Lewis and Derek Sloan were dropped off the ballot.
Also last year, O’Toole told campus Conservatives at Ryerson that residential schools were established merely to provide education, to give them some ammo against campus Liberals.
He continued to pander to the far-right early in his leadership until he started taking heat for it, then went back to the moderate, centrist-like O’Toole.
No doubt he’s having a strong campaign with some surprising platform planks, such as putting workers on the boards of federally regulated companies and defining a recession by the unemployment rate, rather than GDP.
But the question isn’t whether the former lawyer and Air Force officer is competent. We know he is. My question is the kind that can’t be answered in a 36-day campaign.
Would O’Toole be a moderate, centre-right prime minister or would he get back in bed with the extreme wing of the party?
Josh Lewis
