It seems that the many members of the public who are concerned about water use in the province are now a “special interest group,” according to the PEI Potato Board and the Federation of Agriculture. This deliberate attempt to pit some potato farmers against anyone with water concerns is actually quite incorrect. It brings to mind the old adage of ‘the pot calling the kettle black’.
A special interest group is, by definition, “a group of people or an organization seeking or receiving special advantages, typically through political lobbying.” I have been involved in the development of the Water Act since its humble beginnings in 2015. I read all the public comments and heard many of the presentations. A very large majority - not a vocal minority, as these organizations repeatedly claim - expressed genuine concerns over the threats to water in the province.
Many identified the fish kills that continue to ravage wildlife in our waterways. A teacher spoke of pesticides in the drinking water at her school. Homeowners talked of nitrate contamination in their wells, through no fault of their own. Others told of anoxic conditions in estuaries that were affecting shellfish health, or decreasing levels of soil organic matter that lead to water deficiencies. It was a long list of concerns presented by a great many people and organizations.
To add fuel to this controversy, we had a clear example last summer of why so many people have a hard time putting their faith in government. The province has regulations about using surface water to irrigate crops. A government publication reads: “The department’s maintenance level is deemed to be 70 per cent of the monthly median flow. This threshold is based on the research available that indicates that a 10 per cent reduction would have some impact, a 20 per cent would present some challenges for habitat and the ecosystem would have a hard time handling a 30 per cent reduction in levels.”
In a recent presentation to the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, a hydrogeologist with Agriculture Canada spoke of the model predicting the impact of expanded agricultural irrigation on the Wilmot River watershed.
Yefang Jiang found that “a significant increase in agricultural irrigation during a summer with 2001-like conditions would have reduced the streamflow by 40 per cent in the Wilmot River watershed.”
In front of the same committee, Mike van den Heuval, the UPEI biologist who has been proposing the study on high-capacity wells, was asked his opinion about what level of streamflow reduction would be safe. He responded that “as a good precautionary guideline, I think 20 per cent is a good number.”
Ignoring science and his own rules, the premier responded to requests from five farmers in the Dunk River area last August and allowed them to withdraw surface water. At the time, there was already a 30 per cent reduction in water levels. Any withdrawals after hitting that level were in violation of PEI’s Water Extraction Policy. And yet the day after the requests, once again the environment was placed a distant second to economic interests.
We need open discussions around these issues, and the public is more than willing to be involved. But it does no one any good to demonize members of the public - including some excellent farmers - who speak for the environment, who have genuine concerns over water quality and quantity, and who watch the industrialization of potato farming with a heavy heart. It smacks of bullying, and that is not helpful in the least.
Look at the facts and ask yourself who really is the special interest group?
Gary Schneider, co-chair,
Environmental Coalition of Prince Edward Island
(past member of the Round Table on Resource Land Use and Stewardship)
