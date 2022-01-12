Potato wart was found in a Cavendish Farms field in New Annan in 2000. Science tells us there is no cure for the potato wart fungus. It can remain alive and well, reproducing in the soil for over 40 years, if potatoes are growing in the field. It is one of the most serious diseases of potatoes in the world. It poses no threat to human health, but reduces yield and makes potatoes unmarketable (J. Stephen Clark et al. Disease Outbreaks and Agricultural Trade: The case of Potatoes, 2008). Potato wart is transmissible only by seed and contaminated soil. Sound science should have dictated then, as now, the land on which potato wart was discovered must be taken out of potato production. No potatoes to be planted there EVER. The infected fields should be immediately planted only in trees.
(March 30, 2001 Hansard) The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Mitch Murphy (PC) said “the whole field - some 60-plus acres has been taken out of agriculture production. I believe the plan is to reforest that field. It will never again be in agriculture production.”
Potato wart is a fungus that requires a host. The perfect and only host is a potato. Potatoes were planted in the index (infected) field and under inspection by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) which was assigned to monitor for potato wart. How did this happen? Who asked to plant potatoes in a known infected field? Who would have signed off on planting there? Was it the premier? The Potato Board? The processing companies? What did they expect?
Put CFIA in a known potato wart field where potatoes are growing, they will find potato wart.
Under the Phytosanitary Canada-US Trade agreements, CFIA is obligated to inform the USA if a restrictive animal or plant disease is found in this country.
In October 2020, the CFIA Charlottetown Laboratory confirmed the presence of potato wart on two different PEI farms. Islanders may have thought this is a small outbreak. What is not clear to the public is there have been detections in 33 PEI fields, across all three counties since 2000. The situation is critical. It is estimated 35,000 acres, over 40% of PEI potato fields, are either identified as wart infected or are adjacent to, or otherwise connected to, index fields.
Remember, potato wart is only transmissible by seed or contaminated soil. Who is monitoring the movement of people, vehicles and equipment before leaving a known wart infected field?
So here we are in 2021, rumour has it that once again one of the fields identified as infected is part of the Cavendish Farms operations and is, in fact, a direct offshoot of the index field of the year 2000. Besides this, are the numerous adjacent and related fields already being monitored? It is impossible to oversee the vast array of Cavendish Farms machinery that passes from one farm to another. The suspicion is that cleansing and disinfection protocols have not been enforced.
This brings us to the December 17, 2021 meeting of CFIA with the PEI Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.
There were a number of bombshells. Here is a sample: It is actually permissible for potatoes to be planted in an index field, under surveillance by CFIA five years after detection.
- A spokesperson for CFIA indicated the timeline to lift the ban on PEI potatoes to the USA could extend to May 2023. That is three crop years. Very few seed and table stock producers can survive three years without a market.
- The Long Term Management Plan for Potato Wart is a secret document. This stimulates suspicion that privileged interests are being protected. The PEI government and the Potato Board have a responsibility to inform the public.
This is a problem much deeper than a supposed current politically motivated trade issue with the USA: it is a matter of cleaning up our act. The science is sound. The only way to eliminate potato wart is to stop planting potatoes in index and other vulnerable fields.
Let’s consider the losers and winners. One big group, though much reduced in size and influence over the years are the longtime independent seed producers for whom the US and Canadian markets have been crucial.
Another sector is those who produce for the fresh market who since 2001 have had to bear the cost of washing their product and applying sprout inhibitor. Losing the US market has been a disaster for them this year. Both sectors will undoubtedly be reduced in the future. Many will divert their crops to processing. I heard one former Federal Minister of Agriculture say unashamedly “And what’s wrong with PEI becoming a processing province?” What’s wrong indeed!
The winners? It seems the owners and controllers of processing are well positioned to gain.
We have to remember the borders have never been closed for frozen potato products. Which would hurt the potato industry the most, plant trees in the known infected fields, or a complete shut down of fresh and seed potato exports?
James Rodd is a farmer who has wide experience of the consequences of USA border closings due to potato diseases. He lives in North Milton, PEI.
