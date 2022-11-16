Editor,

The Kelpie Lane beach development on Point Deroche Road has recently drawn a significant amount of scrutiny in the legislature and on social media. Government’s apparent eagerness to comply with the developer’s wishes despite their clear non-compliance with the province’s own regulations and land use policies warrants this scrutiny. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.