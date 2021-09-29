These two huge heads of cauliflower are just a small sample of the bounty William Van Schuppen of Union Road grew in his multiple gardens this year. Each year the now almost 80-year-old retired farmer grows an abundance of vegetables from seed saved from the previous harvest. He fills his own freezer with veggies, shares some with friends and sells some of the overflow. Charlotte MacAulay photo
We’re committed to keeping our readers informed
Today's e-Edition
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
- Pineau, Mary "Pauline"
- F. Isobel Campbell
- Trimming trees without notice upsets resident
- Responsibility is lacking
- Building our food system with bricks, not sticks
- Fishermen’s perspective on climate change adaptation sought by UPEI graduate student
- Fall oyster season sees issues between quality and quantity
- Believe what you want but this is the real world
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.