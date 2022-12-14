Members of the Lower Montague Women’s Institute are once again inviting people to add a ribbon to their memory tree to pay homage to a loved one. The memorial tree, donated by Glover’s Tree Farm in Abney, sits in front of the Lower Montague Hall. Anyone wishing to make a donation can send it by email transfer to corinneellsworth@gmail.com. The suggested donation is $10. From left are members Corinne Ellsworth, Nicole Gravelle, Florence Wight, Janet Kemp, Anita O’Connor and Barb Jones. Charlotte MacAulay photo
It is a work in progress, but changes are starting to be visible at the historic Lower Montague Hall where Women’s Institute members have taken on the huge project of restoring the building to use it once again for community gatherings, according to Lower Montague WI president Corinne Ellsworth.
“The first few years the renos weren’t visible, but now the community can see things are happening,” Ms Ellsworth said.
Major renovations over the past five-plus years have included a new roof, windows and doors and an addition and a complete re-haul of the kitchen.
While there may be new walls and flooring on the inside of the historic hall built in 1955, the exterior is still protected with Tyvek. Thanks to Hurricane Fiona and another wind storm since the building wrap has had to be fixed twice this fall. Those delays, along with Fiona-related supply issues, have also set progress back, Ms Ellsworth added.
“But excitement is building,” she said, describing some of the upgrades which include induction ovens for the kitchen and an actual tuning room and backstage entrance for ceilidh entertainers.
The main hall of the building has new windows and doors and may receive further upgrades in future, but for now the focus is on raising funds to complete the original renovations.
Due to the various hiccups along the way, there is no date set in stone for completion, but there is certainly a light at the end of the tunnel now, Ms Ellsworth said.
But, between COVID interference, the increase in the cost of materials and now storm delays, more funds are needed.
The organization has had several seasonal online auctions that have helped raise funds and now members are wrapping up their December monthly draw. There are just 10 days left to get in on the chance to win one of the daily prizes, which vary in amount, right up until the two final draws. On December 23 the prize is $250 and December 31 the winning ticket holder will take home $500. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased from any WI member.
