wi tree

Members of the Lower Montague Women’s Institute are once again inviting people to add a ribbon to their memory tree to pay homage to a loved one. The memorial tree, donated by Glover’s Tree Farm in Abney, sits in front of the Lower Montague Hall. Anyone wishing to make a donation can send it by email transfer to corinneellsworth@gmail.com. The suggested donation is $10. From left are members Corinne Ellsworth, Nicole Gravelle, Florence Wight, Janet Kemp, Anita O’Connor and Barb Jones. Charlotte MacAulay photo

It is a work in progress, but changes are starting to be visible at the historic Lower Montague Hall where Women’s Institute members have taken on the huge project of restoring the building to use it once again for community gatherings, according to Lower Montague WI president Corinne Ellsworth.

“The first few years the renos weren’t visible, but now the community can see things are happening,” Ms Ellsworth said.

