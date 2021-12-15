A Memorial Christmas Tree has been put up for the second year at the Lower Montague Women’s Institute Hall. Ribbons in memory of loved ones who have passed are placed on the tree which will remain lit throughout the month of December. Anyone wishing to have a ribbon placed on the tree is asked to contact a WI member. A donation of $10 is suggested. From left are WI members Florence Wight, Dianne Condon, Nicole Gravelle, Corinne Ellsworth, Carol Woodley and Heather Jenkins. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Members of the Lower Montague Women’s Institute are making their way through the busy month of December with a host of fundraising events, said president Corinne Ellsworth.
The December Cash Draw began the first of the month. Twenty-four draws are made in total throughout the month. Tickets are $10 each. Winners’ names are put back in for future draws.
A online Christmas Auction was held last week featuring more than 150 items donated by WI members, community members and local businesses and crafters.
Last year the organization added a Memorial Tree to their December activities. The main idea was to acknowledge those in the community who are grieving their first year without a loved one, as there were several deaths in the small community. The idea was embraced by not only community members, but others in the region who wanted a place to honour their loved one’s memory so it has become an annual tradition. So far this year more than three dozen memorial ribbons hang on the tree which is lit up on the lawn in front of the Institute hall on Lower Montague Road.
All events are fundraisers for the Lower Montague Women’s Institute Hall Renovation Project.
