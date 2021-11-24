The result of last week’s byelection in Cornwall dealt a devastating blow to the Liberals and was a huge win for the PCs in the reddest seat on PEI.
But it also means something significant in the legislature.
The Tories now have 15 of 27 seats, which is enough to win a vote even if Speaker Colin LaVie of Souris-Elmira votes with the opposition, as he did in April to keep a Health PEI bill alive.
In other words, if all PC MLAs vote with the government, LaVie won’t have a tie to break.
Is this a good thing? Probably not.
When the PCs pulled into majority status by the slimmest of margins last year following Zack Bell’s win in District 10, there was a shift in the government’s strategy.
Once they had that crucial extra seat, we saw less collaboration. The buddy-buddy image previously cultivated by Premier Dennis King with Opposition leader Peter Bevan-Baker vanished.
It became no longer about people, but more about corporations. For the first time, poor decisions were made on the Covid front in the name of tourism.
So what will happen now?
As long as King keeps his caucus in line - not always a sure thing with some MLAs - he can pass anything.
Until 2019, this was the status quo for every PEI government. But now, it gives the Tories a little more power in the second half of their term.
What will King do with that power?
His performance on health care and housing is already sorely lacking, seemingly by design.
This Island has more than enough problems already. We can’t afford for the province to be even more laissez-faire about our various crises.
Josh Lewis
