It is encouraging to see discussions on a possible Basic Income Guarantee (BIG) pilot project back in the forefront.
Just last week Malpeque MP Wayne Easter said it is time to start looking for input from Islanders as to what a BIG pilot could look like in PEI.
Not to minimize the devastation COVID-19 has caused over the past several months, but opening this discussion has been one of the positives.
When the country was locked down back in March the federal and provincial governments literally scrambled to set up supports for people suddenly left with no income.
It was an emergency of unprecedented proportions. And yet, it became clear just how many people are already living in poverty and barely surviving with a mishmash of social programs across the country.
BIG is not a new concept. A PEI working group for a livable income has been extolling its virtues since the early 2000s.
But in the past governments have resisted the idea of seriously exploring a pilot program.
It was always considered too expensive.
Then 2020 happened and politicians began to see with new eyes how people relying on the social safety net struggle.
Here’s hoping the conversation continues and translates into BIG replacing social assistance in the future.
Charlotte MacAulay
