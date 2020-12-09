The Editor:
April 14, 1912: No one ever dreamed her first voyage would be her last. More than 1,500 people on board and three hours later the propellers started to rise out of the water.
John Harper had no idea what was about to unfold as he and his 6-year-old daughter embarked on the Titanic. But one thing he knew was he had a passion to help others. As soon as the ship hit the iceberg and water started pouring in, Harper, a widower, put his little girl in a lifeboat and headed into the chaos to save as many people as possible.
As he distributed life jackets Harper repeatedly shouted, “Let the women, children, and unsaved into the lifeboats.” Until his last breath, he shared about Jesus with anyone who was around him. He willingly gave his life away so others could live. “Greater love has no one than this, that a man lay down his life for his friend.” (John 15:13)
Many of our first responders and frontline workers are doing just this in trying to save lives during this pandemic. Friends, my encouragement to you is to hold on, this ship is not going down.
There is a vaccine made by man and a vaccine made by God; one is temporal, the other eternal, (the saving of the soul). One is important and the other vital. You see, only God in his divine providence can guide us safely through this terrible pandemic, we must trust the captain of our soul.
You may ask, will I take the vaccine? Yes, if tested and proven by our health organization I would. How well I remember getting vaccinated in school for diseases in the 1950s. Maybe that’s why a lot of us seniors are here today.
Dave London,
Murray River
