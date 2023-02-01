Paul MacNeill

It seems inevitable that Islanders will go to the polls sooner rather than later, with all signs pointing to a late March or early April date with the electorate.

The King government was first out of the gate, announcing two candidates in search of a nomination. When the governing party starts thinking about nomination meetings, you know something is up. That was quickly followed by Green MLA Hannah Bell’s announcement that she will not seek re-election in her Charlottetown riding.

