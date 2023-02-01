It seems inevitable that Islanders will go to the polls sooner rather than later, with all signs pointing to a late March or early April date with the electorate.
The King government was first out of the gate, announcing two candidates in search of a nomination. When the governing party starts thinking about nomination meetings, you know something is up. That was quickly followed by Green MLA Hannah Bell’s announcement that she will not seek re-election in her Charlottetown riding.
Bell spoke candidly about the toll politics takes physically and mentally and the requirement of always being on call, including the societal expectations of attending wakes and funerals (regardless how well you know the deceased) or even knocking on doors to ask for support.
Some Islanders will shrug ‘that’s just how the system works.’ Well, it’s how the system has worked, but it is gradually changing, even in rural ridings. As our population diversifies and increases, the ways of the past are not as regimented for the politicians of today and tomorrow. There’s good and bad in that.
One rural MLA recently told me 500 new residents moved to his riding - New Canadians and people from other parts of the country during COVID - and he has no idea how they lean politically, which makes the PEI pastime of trying to count votes before a ballot is cast even more difficult. It could make for a very tense and entertaining election night.
With Bell’s departure the Greens lose their second longest serving MLA. Only Peter Bevan-Baker has been in the house longer. Bell’s 2017 byelection victory helped convince many Islanders that a vote for the Greens would not be wasted (there is no such thing as a wasted vote, as long as you vote) and spurred the upstart third party to its history-making 2019 campaign that saw it become the first Green Party in Canada to achieve Official Opposition status.
Whether real or perceived, Bell’s departure may now have the opposite effect. Greens have struggled at the polls, with little sign of momentum. Four years ago disaffected Liberals voted Green, as did those who felt the PCs were not ready to form government. Keeping those voters will be much tougher this time around, especially with the failure of the party to build a credible province-wide ground game to compete with the two old-line parties. Greens simply do not possess the same ability to identify and target volunteers and voters.
All PC MLAs, except James Aylward, are expected to reoffer. The vast majority will be heavily favoured to win, with the possible exception of Ernie Hudson in Alberton-Bloomfield. As Minister of Health, his local hospital has been impacted by staffing issues more than any other facility.
Will he be punished for parroting the bureaucratic line? Perhaps. But knocking someone like Hudson off requires a strong candidate coming forward, likely Liberal, and luck at the ballot box to offset the premier’s popularity.
There is little diversity in the PC caucus, which for the most part looks like a rec hockey team plus two females. This is the election when prominent Islanders could put their name forward, hoping to ride the premier’s coattails. If King were interested in diversity, he has the power to deliver it. But so far it seems the priority is status quo.
Newly-minted Liberal leader Sharon Cameron likes to say ‘we’re on the move’, but there is nothing yet to support that, either in polls or candidates stepping forward. Her biggest challenge may be finding 27 candidates. Her biggest priority is trying to win back the traditional Liberal vote.
The Canada Games offer our sports loving premier the perfect election launchpad. Islanders will celebrate youth, sport and the national spotlight. And if all goes well for the PCs, some of that halo will shine onto the premier who is still is riding high from his COVID leadership.
It seems the lure of a big win is more powerful than keeping a promise to wait until the fixed election date in October. But even a big win will come with headaches. Who does he drop from cabinet? Stay tuned.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
