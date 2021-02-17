A cabinet shuffle is the art of making one domino fall gently onto another. And while Premier Dennis King’s shuffling of chairs was billed as a tweak it turned into much more, with half of cabinet finding new roles.
The impetus came on two fronts: the perception that James Aylward’s performance was not up to snuff in health and wellness and a desire to centralize government’s ambitious Net Zero initiative in the hands of Steven Myers. The timing does raise eyebrows, less than three weeks before start of the spring session of the legislature. Normally, shuffles occur months before, allowing ministers the time to get up to speed on new responsibilities. It means some King cabinet members will be walking a high wire when Question Period opens on the 25th.
When you have two big needs, shuffles very quickly become more than a tweak. And so it was that Myers moved from transportation to the newly-coined Environment, Energy and Climate Action. It rewards Myers for effectively managing transportation, albeit with criticism for prioritizing paving over other frontline services, while moving big ticket initiatives like Net Zero forward. It removes questions of departmental jurisdiction.
There was never a question of dropping Aylward from cabinet. He represents Stratford and is owed a massive IOU from the party for his surprising decision to quit as leader, allowing Dennis King to vault onto the provincial stage. Aylward struggled to find his footing in health, most notably on the mental health and addiction files, areas of pressing need that he represented strongly in opposition. Transportation, while a significant drop in the cabinet pecking order, offers Aylward an opportunity to rebound and refresh the trajectory of his political career.
Replacing Aylward in government’s largest department is Ernie Hudson, who is already sending out worrisome statements of support for questionable policy decisions by Health PEI, an organization riven by professional jealousy, silos and pet projects. Only a partisan would look at its health and addiction efforts and say it’s been effective. Bureaucrats at a legislative committee last week showed just how out of step they are with leading thinkers on mental health by promoting a mobile mental health unit that includes an armed police officer on every call. The bureaucrats bragged about how they worked to obtain lived experience via surveys and consultations.
What they don’t realize, because of institutional bias, is this is not lived experience. Lived experience is having a knowing voice at the decision making table. This does not exist for any Health PEI file on mental health, addictions or transmittable disease. And the proof in the pudding came when the officials explained away why the model was selected over the advice of an expert panel that specifically recommended against it. The decision to ignore advice was made in the executive suite - effectively saying to hell with input, we’ll do whatever we want.
If Hudson wants to be something more than a name added to the long list of ministerial public apologists for Health PEI’s narrow, siloed decision making, he needs to push back and demand better, more responsive programming.
Natalie Jameson’s switch from environment to education is the surprise of the shuffle. While Jameson has significant upward potential, there were too many days in the legislature when she appeared caught off guard by opposition questions. Even Tories were quietly grumbling she wasn’t doing the necessary homework. If this trend continues, education will only make the issue worse. It is a department always high on the opposition’s radar. Like health, education is driven by talking points and pet projects. Mediocrity is accepted, when our goal as a province should be to create the best education system in the world. Rural areas of small jurisdiction, like Finland, have changed perceptions and their economy by setting the bar very high. We need to get past gobbledygook and start delivering for our children and province.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.