Landing a seat as one of six members of the PEI Supreme Court Trial Division is one of the best legal gigs in the country. Landing a seat on our Supreme Court of Appeal is like hitting 6/49; few jobs boast the same financial perks and non-intensive work environment.
Soon the prime minister will appoint someone from the Island legal community to fill one of these plush seats, with the retirement of Justice David Jenkins, October 31st, as Chief Justice of the Court of Appeals. Jenkins has been chief justice since 2008 and on the trial court for 14 years prior.
Scuttlebutt has the most likely scenario being a current member of the trial division will move to the three-member appeal court and assume Jenkins’ role as chief justice.
This will leave an opening on the trial division. The million dollar question is who will fill the seat that pays $361,100 per year (chief justices earn $395,900)? Justices are also allowed to semi-retire and keep their salary, a process called supernumerary (in the past some justices have maintained this status for years). If they do fully retire, the pension is top drawer.
No question, there are a lot of perks, especially in a small province like PEI. For the appeal division, workload is rarely a concern. The court issued 30 decisions in 2019, 15 last year and 14 so far this year. Appeal court justices are likely to share decision writing responsibility evenly.
On the downside, all justices must accept a severe restriction to their social life. We live in a province where anonymity is difficult and justices make easy targets.
Four years ago the Atlantic Provinces Trial Lawyers Association called for more diversity in judicial appointments, and importantly included diversity of legal culture and professional backgrounds in that definition.
“The lack of diversity in this regard is particularly pronounced in Prince Edward Island,” the association wrote in 2017. The reason is too many follow the same professional route to the bench. Work for a leading regional firm (think Stewart McKelvey or Cox & Palmer), most probably specialize in corporate or insurance law, become a partner and then jump to the soft landing of the court.
“Judges play a central role in the functioning of legal systems within each province and, more broadly, in the development of the Canadian legal system. The courts’ composition is instrumental to the ability of the justice system to function effectively, with institutional legitimacy, and with public confidence in its ability to make independent, just and unbiased decisions that do not reflect the views and experiences of one gender, one race, and one area or perspective of professional legal practice only.”
The rightful concern of trial lawyers is that having so many justices with essentially the same curriculum vitae leads to groupthink and shared biases built up over a career.
From a gender perspective PEI is doing OK, but not great. Three of nine justices are female. By comparison four current justices are former partners of Stewart McKelvey.
This is not a criticism of any justice but an observation of the whole. It’s obvious we are not trying very hard to build a diversified court.
The Trudeau Liberals have changed the way justices are selected - at least the optics. It’s supposed to be impartial. Reality is different. Appointments still manage to favour applicants who are supporters of the party in power in Ottawa. The prime minister selects from a list of candidates simply deemed acceptable. The list is not ranked based on court priorities.
PEI’s only appointment since adopting Trudeau’s system went to a regional firm lawyer with a background in insurance. Same old, same old.
If diversity is the goal, we need to put substance behind the rhetoric. Justice Armand DesRoches came to the Supreme Court in 1991 from the military justice system. He became the first chief justice in Island history with Acadian heritage. He brought with him life and legal experience that made his legal world view different from that of corporate lawyers in big regional firms.
We need that diversity, especially when more than 50% of cases now heard by the Supreme Court are child and family services related. Only one justice, Nancy Key, has expertise in this increasingly important area of law.
The trial lawyers were right four years ago and even more on point today. PEI’s supreme court needs to be more reflective of the legal community as a whole, and not be seen as a feeder system for large regional firms.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
