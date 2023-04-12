Gertie McBroom

Well ladies, I must say I wasn’t disappointed watching the recent National Firefighters. The games were great and the men looked great. In the end British Columbia took the title.

Monday night curling was cancelled due to election. I thought this was a terrible waste of what little time we have left on the ice.

Myles Rose and Paul MacDonald put all their energy into sweeping to get Cara Eastman’s

stone into the rings during the annual Lobster Trap Bonspiel at Eastern Kings

Sportsplex played on the weekend. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Jimmy Whitty and Wayne Chaisson keep a close eye as Preston Higginbotham releases a stone in the second end of play during the Saturday morning draw at the Lobster Trap Bonspiel at Eastern Kings Sportsplex on April 8. They were members of the winningTravis Coffin Team and among the 30 teams participating in the annual event. The Lobster Trap wraps up the season for the local curlers. Charlotte MacAulay photo

