Jimmy Whitty and Wayne Chaisson keep a close eye as Preston Higginbotham releases a stone in the second end of play during the Saturday morning draw at the Lobster Trap Bonspiel at Eastern Kings Sportsplex on April 8. They were members of the winningTravis Coffin Team and among the 30 teams participating in the annual event. The Lobster Trap wraps up the season for the local curlers. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Well ladies, I must say I wasn’t disappointed watching the recent National Firefighters. The games were great and the men looked great. In the end British Columbia took the title.
Monday night curling was cancelled due to election. I thought this was a terrible waste of what little time we have left on the ice.
Tuesday night Island Construction had yet another close game with Matthew Nabuurs, Arnie Nabuurs, Alice Rice and Darryl Kerwin. It was tight until the end against Robert Donahoe, Sherren MacKinnon, April Ennis and Maryanne Donahoe. It was tied coming home and Matthew pulled off the win.
It was very relaxed on Wednesday night with competitive league winding down. Phil MacDonald, Paul Morrison, Ernie Mutch and Alan Munro were all smiles. Their equally smiling opponents Lynn Anne Brousseau, Cara Eastman, Erinn Chappell and Gaylene Nicholson played a great game for a tie.
In Souris, The Lobster Trap was well underway Thursday with great curling action. Thirty teams were out enjoying the great ice and games.
The King of Clubs grew again this week bringing our pot to over $40K. Next week we will still be having a draw but no trivia due to the Milkcan which after a long COVID break is back.
My time as Gertie is coming to an end and I’m planning to reveal myself. Ten possible names as to who I am - may be a Milkcan contest.
