Thursday’s announcement of a $20 million federal-provincial project to connect every PEI property to high-speed internet was a welcome commitment to fixing one of the Island’s most pressing problems.
But it was likely met with a lot of rolled eyes and groans of “here we go again.”
You can’t blame Islanders for being skeptical after previous broken promises on the high-speed internet file, most notably the 2008 contract with Bell Aliant which added more than $23 million to the telecom’s coffers but ultimately failed to get the job done.
Several successive provincial governments, both Liberal and PC, have attempted to improve the internet situation across the Island. Yet here we are in 2022 with more than 2,000 households lacking a high-speed connection (by the feds’ definition) and many, many thousands more with spotty or slow service.
The new agreement sets targets of connecting 95 per cent of the province by 2023 and 100 per cent by 2025.
High-speed internet has become more than a luxury. It’s a necessity for home-based businesses and anyone who works (or would like to work) from home.
In order to truly unlock the potential of rural communities, particularly those in coastal areas with poor internet or cell phone coverage, the network must be upgraded to the point where it won’t be a hindrance to anyone looking to live or do business in smaller areas.
More than ever, many services or functions that used to be done by hand now rely on the internet and in many cases cannot be done without it. So this is not just about aiding economic growth. It’s about quality of life too.
Six years ago, the CRTC declared broadband internet access a vital and basic service “all Canadians are entitled to receive.”
Well, the provincial government happily writing fat cheques to either of the two biggest island utilities monopolies (or to the Murphy Group) and then sitting back and saying 'job done!' is par for the course. There's far better internet coverage in the highlands of the Dominican Republic than here. Even in rural Ukraine. And both of those utility monopolies constantly knock at IRAC's door requesting a rate increase so really, do they provide service... or extortion?
