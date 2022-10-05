With its ferocity, duration and breathtaking devastation, Fiona has given us all pause. No Islanders died in what is being called the worst storm in Island history, but that is more luck than design. If we do not heed the lessons of Fiona and Dorian and Juan before it, we may not be so ‘lucky’ next time.
The little spit of sand we call home is no longer immune to severe weather. Nineteen years ago Juan was an angry anomaly that tore a strip through the centre of the province. Three years ago Dorian’s impact delivered a powerful wake-up call. But when Fiona finally left, the terror and destruction it levelled was unlike anything we’ve ever seen.
Fiona showcased the full power and ferocity of Mother Nature, in the process highlighting the need for better communication systems to withstand next generation storms and exposing how susceptible PEI is to power disruption.
For a period PEI was alone in the world. The ferry was safely docked, Confederation Bridge closed to all traffic and all flights at Charlottetown Airport were cancelled.
As record winds diminished we scrambled to access fuel for cars and generators. Because of a simple lack of power, without backup, at the Irving storage tanks our provincial fuel supply became precariously low resulting in waits that stretched into hours and often ended in frustration as tanks were pumped dry. The lack of back-up power generation also impacted the delivery of propane, an issue that Island EMO was unaware of before Fiona struck. It is a failure of pre-hurricane intelligence by the government organization charged with fixing potential issues before they become reality.
Homes and cottages, barns and businesses were damaged or destroyed. Trees, many that have watched over the Island for more than 100 years, proved no match for Fiona. Nor were the majestic north shore dunes, a delicate and vital ecosystem, wiped out in a matter of hours.
It is a wake-up call to take climate change seriously. Social media exploded recently with news of a 17-acre development, literally on the shore of Point Deroche that won mind-boggling approval from the King cabinet. It’s said that because of public outrage a stop work order has been issued. But that’s not enough.
Policy and leadership is rarely about one decision, but rather a focus that creeps into all decision making. The premier talks about climate change and how Islanders need to be ready but his cabinet - for reasons unknown - allowed an Ontario company to break either the spirit or letter of the law. And these types of decisions, not unique, negatively impact the environmental balance in local areas around the province.
It is as if government learned nothing from Juan or Dorian. Shoreline is the frontline in combating climate change. You can’t have one set of rules for Islanders and another set that can be moulded and manipulated to appease developers with deep pockets. The approval needs to be reversed and these type of questionable shoreline developments rejected before they ever get past the drawing board.
We need to have a conversation about how to protect PEI from future storms. For decades government, developers and Maritime Electric rejected as too costly the notion of requiring the burying of utility lines as part of any new development.
What’s worse? The upfront costs or tens of millions needed to repeatedly replace snapped infrastructure, victims of falling trees or hurricane force winds?
The difference now is the federal government’s willingness to partner on projects like this that will take years, and potentially decades, to complete. It is long overdue we start because if history is any guide, the next big storm might make Fiona look tame.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
