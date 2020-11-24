Shopping local this year is more important than ever and The Eastern Graphic is teaming up with a group of local merchants and giving away a $250 Shopping Spree to one lucky shopper who shops locally during the Annual Eastern Graphic RED THURSDAY/BLACK FRIDAY Sales Event.
There are many fabulous deals over the two days of sales, including savings of up to 80% off, so check the list of participating merchants, read their messages and plan your shopping trip.
Participating merchants include: (click business name to view their sale ad)
Once you shop and save, The Graphic offers two easy ways to enter the contest:
1) Email a photo of yourself with your receipt from a participating merchant dated Thursday, November 26th or Friday, November 27th to ads@peicanada.com (You can have someone else take the photo)
2) Drop by The Eastern Graphic office at 530 Main Street, Montague with your receipt (we will photocopy it) with your name and phone number on it.
The winner agrees to have their photo published in next week’s Eastern Graphic.
All entries MUST be received before Monday, November 30th at 10 am.
