We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

 

Shopping Party image

Shopping local this year is more important than ever and The Eastern Graphic is teaming up with a group of local merchants and giving away a $250 Shopping Spree to one lucky shopper who shops locally during the Annual Eastern Graphic RED THURSDAY/BLACK FRIDAY Sales Event.

There are many fabulous deals over the two days of sales, including savings of up to 80% off, so check the list of participating merchants, read their messages and plan your shopping trip.

TCAP Family Aquatic and Fitness Centre

TCAP Family Aquatic and Fitness Centre is celebrating the holiday season early by participating in the Red Thursday & Black Friday Shopping Party. Manager Stephanie MacLean said they will have great deals on various classes and exercise programs offered at the facility at the top of Wood Islands Hill.

Participating merchants include: (click business name to view their sale ad)

A Touch of Gold

Atlantic Safety Wear

Belle’s Boutique

Lady Slipper Café

Linda’s New To You

My Sister’s Closet

Montague Pharmasave

Sleep Concept

Stewart & Beck Ltd

TCAP

The Eastern Graphic

The Turning Point

Tidewater

Tina’s Cut Above

Sleep Concept anniversary draw winner

Sleep Concept owner Makan Rakhshan and Sharon Riley, of The Eastern Graphic, drew the name of the winner of the Sleep Concept Anniversary draw on Saturday, November 14. The winner, Norbert Carpenter of Brudenell, won an adjustable bed frame valued at over $2,798.00. Sleep Concept has amazing deals during Red Thursday & Black Friday. Stop by and check them out.

Once you shop and save, The Graphic offers two easy ways to enter the contest:

1) Email a photo of yourself with your receipt from a participating merchant dated Thursday, November 26th or Friday, November 27th to ads@peicanada.com (You can have someone else take the photo)

2) Drop by The Eastern Graphic office at 530 Main Street, Montague with your receipt (we will photocopy it) with your name and phone number on it.

The winner agrees to have their photo published in next week’s Eastern Graphic.

All entries MUST be received before Monday, November 30th at 10 am.

Atlantic Safety Wear

Staff at Atlantic Safety Wear, at 13 Wood Islands Road Route 315 in Montague is gearing up for two days of fantastic savings for customers. Lorraine Pitre looks forward to seeing lots of people come through the doors on November 26th and 27th to take advantage of the Red Thursday & Black Friday deals.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.