In early March, Norman Stewart walked down to the water and realized winter storms had dealt his Wood Islands shorefront property a much harsher blow than usual.
Mr Stewart estimates erosion took nearly 10 feet of land facing the Northumberland Strait over the past two or three months. He’s used to losing some each winter, but not nearly this much.
He attributes the mass erosion event to the lack of ice buildup to protect the shore, heavy winds and rain. Blustering winds even tore off part of the Canadian flag posted at the edge of the property.
That flag used to be far from the water, but now the flagpole sticks out of the cliff.
Mr Stewart lives not far from Belle River, one of the areas in eastern PEI identified as sustaining “substantial” erosion between 2016 and 2020 by the UPEI Climate Lab.
Dr Adam Fenech, director of the climate lab, said winter storms are usually the culprit when massive amounts of erosion occur.
“There isn’t scientific evidence (such as a published study) to say erosion is getting worse, but everything tells us it is,” he said.
Savage Harbour, Goose River and the St Peter’s lighthouse are other Climate Lab measuring stations that have experienced substantial erosion between 2016-2020. Their data shows areas in that category averaged between 42 and 45 cm of erosion per year during that period.
Areas that have seen isolated events of significant erosion in those four years include Point Prim, Cape Bear and North Lake, while Cable Head and Northumberland Provincial Park have had minimal erosion.
The Climate Lab measures more than 60 sites across the province and can use its data to show the coastline change year over year, and projected future changes. Rebar is pounded into the ground every 10 metres back from the coast to assist in measuring.
Using government data from 1968 to 2010, it was determined the Island collectively saw just over 40 square km of erosion and 20 square km of reclaimed land, or an average of 28 cm of erosion per year.
“We don’t have to worry about the Island going anywhere fast. At that rate, it would take 10,000 years to disappear. But in some places erosion is much higher,” Dr Fenech said.
In the Eastern Kings area, Fred Cheverie said his land on the north side near the East Point Lighthouse has seen typical erosion this year, but not as bad as some past winters. He said part of that is because much of the fierce wind this winter has been out of the southeast, as opposed to north or northwest.
The tides have also been in Mr Cheverie’s favour. Often the worst erosion has happened at the peak of a storm at high tide, during a spring tide with strong winds. But this winter low tides during storms have helped soften the blow.
“It wasn’t as bad as I expected, on my own land,” he said. “Absolutely no question it had an effect, but it’s not comparable to that storm in 2010 where I lost 4.5 metres in one storm.”
