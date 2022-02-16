When the province announced a plan last week for moving on and “living with Covid” - an innocuous phrase that belies sinister consequences - it seemed to me a good time to recap the fresh hell many Islanders have gone through in the past six weeks.
Since mid-January, 14 Islanders and counting have died from what the province says is Covid-related reasons.
In the first six school days since in-person learning resumed, 89 students and 11 staffers contracted the virus.
Last week our daily case counts were still 20 to 30 times what they were before Omicron, even after the peak had passed.
Five long-term care homes and 23 early learning centres still had outbreaks, and the province won’t tell us how many cases are in each centre or what they’re doing to prevent further spread.
Public Health staff are still stretched too thin to bring back contact tracing or public exposure notifications.
But we’re “moving on” with a plan to potentially remove masks and all other measures by April.
The Omicron wave appears to have peaked here but the situation is still far worse than it ever was in the first 21 months of the pandemic.
And it’s not just about deaths. The Public Health Agency of Canada says one review indicates 56% of cases still had one or more symptoms 12 weeks later. Long Covid is scary, and we still don’t know enough about its lifelong impacts.
The truth is you can’t end Covid with wishful thinking, no matter how much Premier Dennis King wants to placate the business and tourism sectors by dumping restrictions.
Hearing Dr Heather Morrison repeat the phrase “learning to live with Covid” over and over is disheartening. Because that phrase means one thing: money and convenience are more important than human health and lives.
