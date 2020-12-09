The fall session ended oddly, with four members of the Opposition Greens abstaining from voting on the capital budget. Rather than an exclamation mark to a strong session, Greens limped out of the provincial legislature attempting to justify why they could neither vote for or against the road map for major project spending in the province.
Liberal Heath MacDonald took advantage of the political opening to call the abstentions ‘cowardly. Premier Dennis King chimed in saying leaders need to have the ‘strength and courage to make decisions’.
There’s truth to that. No politician ever knocks on a door promising to abstain on any issue. Constituents expect MLAs to support or reject budgets and legislation. It’s a way of defining individual and party priorities and a means of setting one party apart from others. Abstaining doesn’t identify any priority or build brand. It’s timid and particularly galling given the size and importance of the capital budget - $196 million in the coming year, $748 million over the next five for items such as social housing, electric school buses, school upgrades, Hillsborough Hospital and Island highways.
It’s a lot of spending to be wishy-washy about it, especially when much of the budget is traced back to Green priorities.
Even with that, leader Peter Bevan-Baker along with MLAs Ole Hammarlund, Trish Altass and Michele Beaton abstained. Hannah Bell voted against as did Liberals Robert Henderson and MacDonald.
Bevan-Baker argues his abstention was based on hours of thought and discussion and a fear of triggering an unwanted election. The problem is the numbers don’t justify the fear. PCs are in the majority. Every opposition member could vote against the capital budget and Speaker Colin Lavie would still save the government’s bacon. And even if the Opposition did not want to take that chance, every MLA had the freedom of a yes or no vote once a single Liberal or Green MLA voted no or abstained.
There was never a serious chance the capital budget would not pass.
It is an unfortunate end to an otherwise competent and effective session for the Official Opposition. Will it have lasting impact? You can bet government and the Third Party will take every opportunity to remind Islanders. You can imagine the inevitable debate over the Hillsborough Hospital replacement, which will receive $145 million over five years. The minute the opposition questions the project or talks about it being a priority they will be reminded who abstained from the vote that delivered the cash.
It is difficult to imagine any scenario where it is OK for an MLA to abstain, especially on a matter of such importance.
The vote is as much about political optics as it is substance. The capital budget passed and is now the official blueprint for the province. There will be items underspent and overspent. There will be promises forgotten. But this is the rough guide for the next five years, and four Green MLAs could not figure out whether the pluses outweigh the negatives.
Even when government delays or walks away from some priorities identified, which it will, criticism can be muted by a political jab reminding Islanders of the Green abstentions.
If there is a consistent criticism of the opposition it is that the party too often gets caught trying to focus on discussion rather than action. The Greens have botched its nomination process in each of the two byelections since the PCs formed government because of a process that prioritizes the provincial council rather than letting candidates come forward. The capital budget includes at least 10 items supported by the opposition, yet it is not enough to win support - let alone a no vote.
In the last nine months, the PEI government has been tasked with governing in perhaps the most difficult period in generations. Opposition parties have played an important role. We agree with some actions, we disagree with others. But action was taken. Abstention was never an option, and it’s not really an option now if the goal is to be an effective opposition.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
I would say the honeymoon is over for the green party. People elect people to make decisions not shy away from their duty.
