AJ Gordon, one of the founders of the Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, told of being out walking and looking across a field at a house. There beside the house was what looked like a man pumping furiously at one of those hand water pumps.
As Gordon watched, the man continued to pump at a tremendous rate. He seemed absolutely tireless, pumping on and on, up and down, without ever slowing in the slightest, much less stopping.
Truly it was a remarkable sight so Gordon started walking toward it. As he got closer he could see it was not a man at the pump but a wooden figure painted to look like a man. The arms that were pumping so rapidly were hinged at the elbow and the hand was wired to the pump handle.
You see, it was an artesian well and the water was pumping the man.
In this story I would like to describe what life is like when you put your faith and trust in God - it’s like the artesian well springing up inside you. This pandemic is getting people down, with no place to turn. We’ve taken God out of the picture and only want Him in a crisis. Friends, I’ve found a solution that will get you through this dilemma we face today.
Well-known entertainers Anne Murray, and of course Elvis Presley, sang the lyrics to an inspirational song: Put your hand in the hand of the man who stilled the water. Put your hand in the hand of the man who calmed the sea. Take a look at yourself and you will look at others differently. Put your hand in the hand of the man from Galilee.
Truly this artesian well will keep you pumping when those around you have no hope to cope.
