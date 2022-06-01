A healthy exchange of ideas and opinions connects people.
At times arguments can flare up simply because it’s unreasonable to think everyone will be in agreement all of the time. And that’s a good thing. Life would surely be boring if everyone had the same thoughts and closed their mind to anything new.
Rather dialogue can inflate new and more creative considerations and that’s where platforms such as our Letters to the Editor section in this paper come into play.
Over the past several weeks about 30 students from Souris Regional School submitted letters to express their opinions on an extensive variety of topics.
The exercise may have been a homework assignment but nonetheless it’s an excellent exercise and interesting to hear what is on the minds of youths these days.
Many see youths as followers, void of thought and not mature enough to reflect on global issues or concerns that affect people both nationally and locally.
On the exterior young people may come across as having limited interests, simply enjoying the comfort of their limited social circles and if Facebook, snap chat, video games or shares through a tweet aren’t involved they don’t respond.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Public perception certainly can be deceiving. The Souris students have shown us that.
A misconception exists that comments on social media platforms are anonymous. That notion, of course, couldn’t be further from the truth. Anyone responding is accountable for their comments - and those views are out there forever and ever.
The same holds true for letter writers.
The rule of thumb is straightforward no matter the age of the writer. No name, no letter. Stand behind your words and be prepared for feedback.
Ideally a letter should grab the reader’s attention; explain what the topic is at the start and why the issue is important. State your opinion, sign the letter and please add the area you live. Letters must include contact information, not for publication, but for our files or if we might have any questions.
Letters are printed as space allows so we ask the Souris students to please be patient, we hope to publish all of your entries over the next few weeks.
