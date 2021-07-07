There are two kinds of people in this world. Those that follow the arrows placed on store floors by management, and those that don’t follow the arrows placed on store floors by management, and never will.
COVID has produced tonnes of government ‘guidance’ for retailers to follow. These were first introduced over a year ago under the Retail Operations Guidelines, when retail was allowed to slowly reopen following the first couple of hectic months of dealing with, and adapting to, the emergence of the pandemic. (Restaurants had their own separate, exhaustive guidelines to follow.)
If you haven’t ever looked at the guidance, there’s a lot of it. Under ‘retail’ there is a section dedicated to ‘layout and customer flow measures’ which clearly mandates the use of floor markings, let’s call them arrows, to promote one-way flow through the store.
Last May, when we set foot in a pandemic retail environment for the first time, we were greeted with arrows, various and ingenious ways to indicate six foot distances while lining up and so much Plexiglass I’m often amazed that so much was available on such short notice, and second, wish I had been in the Plexiglass business.
Fast forward 14 months, and we are now ‘arrow trained’, or we’re not. Most of us are. I am a rule follower, so from the start, I followed the arrows. If that jar of peanut butter was just four feet down the aisle from me and the arrow was pointing the other direction, I took off down an adjacent aisle and doubled back up to four feet from where I just was to get the product. There was, in my experiences anyway, a small number of people who ignored the arrows, and that was that. They weren’t going to follow them, and never will. I used to come head-to-head with an arrow rule breaker, and stop, look back up the aisle to confirm I was going the right way, you know, as a hint to the other person. Nothing. A few times I even said ‘you’re actually going the wrong way’. Politely. Nothing. Never will be. But that’s ok, because rule followers know how to adapt.
Nowadays, you enter stores and some still have their original arrows, some have reduced their markings, some have just their main aisles promoting one way flow, and some have abandoned the arrow concept altogether.
But what I’ve learned is that we have learned.
Over the course of the past year, we’ve learned to stay six feet apart, we’ve learned how far apart six feet actually is, we’ve learned not to get too close in the shopping aisle, we’ve learned to veer over when passing in close quarters, we’ve learned to wait just a few more seconds to grab that produce when someone else was there first. I know the arrow mandate was introduced for safety reasons, but it’s also brought a long-needed sense of order to some of these stores where chaos was the name of the game. We seem to have a new sense of patience when out shopping. (Again, most of us.)
However, having said that, last week I needed peanut butter again, and there it was, four feet away, with me going the wrong direction. But this time, there was no one coming up the aisle. I took a deep breath, took two quick steps, grabbed a jar, and was back at my cart in less than 10 seconds ... it still felt wrong.
