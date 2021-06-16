Cassandra Gould, Cass to her friends, passed away on Saturday, June 12 as the result of a two-vehicle collision on Route 4 in Primrose.
Ms Gould, of Lower Montague and formerly of New Brunswick, had her beloved rescue dogs with her at the time of the accident. Bambi, a 2-year-old black lab died at the scene.
Henry,12 also a black lab, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Atlantic Vet College. The vet college as well as several anonymous donors provided funds to pay for the emergency care of the canine which is recuperating at the home of Ms Gould's friends.
Ms Gould, 49, leaves to mourn her twin daughters Madison and Shelby Bragg of New Brunswick.
Jason Mullin, the driver of the other vehicle is in critical condition having suffered injuries to his neck and spine. He was airlifted to a Moncton hospital from the QEH.
Mr Mullin, 32, originally from Ontario, is a sous chef at the Inn at Bay Fortune.
Co-owner Chastity Smith said they are devastated.
“We are a very close family and feeling very helpless right now,” she said.
A gofundme campaign organized by Mr Mullin’s friend to assist with future rehabilitation costs raised $30,986 by Tuesday morning and it is ongoing.
A gofundme account has also been set up for Ms Gould. Go to Honouring the Life of Cassandra Gould. It is organized by Madison Bragg.
Kings District RCMP Sergeant Leanne Butler said the accident, which happened between 4:30 and 4:45 pm, is still under investigation.
Both vehicles were found in the ditch when first responders arrived.
Ms Gould died on the way to hospital in Charlottetown.
“If anybody saw what happened please give us a call,” Sgt Butler said, noting there are no witnesses and as yet police are unable to speak to Mr Mullin.
A collision analyst was on the scene for several hours on Saturday. Both vehicles will also be tested for any mechanical issues.
“Without a witness and no passengers in the vehicles it solely comes down to relying on the evidence at the scene and that can take time,” Sgt Butler said.
Employees with the Department of Transportation were also on the scene into the evening during the road closure Saturday.
Kings District RCMP can be reached at 902 838-9300.
