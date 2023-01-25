Wood Islands Women’s Institute hold their meetings and community events at the Wood Islands West Schoolhouse. The historic building, recently renovated, had been in the hands of the Institute since 1969 when it ceased to be used as a school. The renovations have made the building more accessible and energy efficient while at the same time keeping the historical value in tact. Members who attended the January meeting include Lillian Matheson, Lisa Stewart, Taliena Howden and Jodi MacCormack seated at the school desks. Standing from left are junior member Kayley Carter, Trish Carter, Kathy Luppe, Kelly Norgate, Anne Keuper, Lannie Emery in the teacher’s chair, Cynthia Stewart and Jill Harris. Charlotte MacAulay photo
For the past couple of years members of the Wood Islands Womens Institute have been immersed in dealing with renovations to their historic hall, the Wood Islands West Schoolhouse, but now they are complete and members are ready to put more of their energy back on community outreach.
Part of that includes expanding the use of the building originally built in the 1800s to the community through rentals, said WI resident Anne Keuper.
But for now they are concentrating on getting back into hosting their own events.
Members plan to have an official open house in February or March, but no date has been finalized.
Plans are also in the works for a dramatic reading of ‘Echoes of Home: Stories of Bygone Days,’ a book about the history of Wood Islands written by the late Ruby MacMillan Matheson.
Robert MacLean and Melissa Mullen will be performing.
The Wood Islands WI branch currently has 19 members including four junior members.
The idea of welcoming members in their early teens was born out of member Jodi MacCormack wanting to foster her own daughters’ interest.
“Growing up I was always taught the importance of community,” Ms MacCormack said.
Two years ago she pitched the idea of having youngsters join in events and outreach.
Wood Islands is the only Institute in PEI with such a program and it has been a huge success, Ms MacCormack said, rhyming off some of the activities.
The juniors put together sweet tins for seniors at Christmas and stockings for hospital patients as well as Valentine cards for veterans. They also play a role in helping with an online auction, a fundraiser the organization has had since the pandemic began.
“They are our future and it is nice to see them coming on board,” Ms MacCormack said, adding, “The smallest gesture can mean so much.”
Kayley Carter, 13 is one of the junior members. She joined shortly after her mother Trish became a member.
“It’s pretty fun,” she said. “I really enjoy setting things up behind the scenes and meeting new people.”
It is nice to have the mother-daughter time, her mom Trish added.
“I am proud she is part of this and learning at a young age how to give back to the community,” Trish added.
As for the renovations Ms Keuper said they have taken a long time to complete, thanks to pandemic delays.
“We basically did tip-to-stern and everything got touched,” she said.
In addition to a new roof extensive work was done to the water system in the building and several doors were replaced.
“All new windows that kept with the historic view but it means we don’t have to change storm windows (anymore),” she added.
The building which was taken over by the Women’s Institute in 1969 is also much more accessible with wider doorways and a new ramp.
Funding of $81,000 was provided in part by ACOA and the province.
