Wood Islands Women’s Institute hold their meetings and community events at the Wood Islands West Schoolhouse. The historic building, recently renovated, had been in the hands of the Institute since 1969 when it ceased to be used as a school. The renovations have made the building more accessible and energy efficient while at the same time keeping the historical value in tact. Members who attended the January meeting include Lillian Matheson, Lisa Stewart, Taliena Howden and Jodi MacCormack seated at the school desks. Standing from left are junior member Kayley Carter, Trish Carter, Kathy Luppe, Kelly Norgate, Anne Keuper, Lannie Emery in the teacher’s chair, Cynthia Stewart and Jill Harris. Charlotte MacAulay photo

For the past couple of years members of the Wood Islands Womens Institute have been immersed in dealing with renovations to their historic hall, the Wood Islands West Schoolhouse, but now they are complete and members are ready to put more of their energy back on community outreach.

Part of that includes expanding the use of the building originally built in the 1800s to the community through rentals, said WI resident Anne Keuper.

