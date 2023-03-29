The Wood Islands Women’s Institute opened their doors to the public on Saturday afternoon. Their base, the Wood Islands West Schoolhouse, recently underwent major renovations. The historic building, which the Institute took over in 1969, was made more accessible and energy efficient. Its historical value remains intact right down to the hardwood floors which are clearly marked by errant sparks from a woodstove that was used to heat the former school. Renovations included the installation of new windows, an updated washroom and other improvements. The old windows now hang on the wall with photos from school days in the area and local residents. The building is also more accessible with wider doorways and a new ramp. Funding of $81,000 was provided in part by ACOA and the province. The Wood Islands WI Branch currently has 19 members including four junior members. On hand for the open house were, back row, from the left, Lillian Matheson, Kelly Norgate, Jodi McCormack, Kayley Carter, Haven McCormack, Lisa Stewart, Anne Keuper and Gloria Batson. Front: Joanne VanRooney, Lisa Dooher, Cynthia Stewart, Katheen MacMillan, Kathy Luppe, Lannie Emery and Jill Walsh.
PEI Women’s Institute Provincial President Miriam Lank of Hampshire, left, and Anne Keuper, from Wood Islands, had the opportunity to chat during the Wood Islands WI open house on Saturday afternoon.
A bountiful spread of sweets, sandwiches, fruit and beverages were served to a steady flow of guests who dropped into the Wood Islands Women’s Institute building Saturday afternoon to get a first-hand look at the many improvements made to their building. Gathered in the kitchen were, from left, Kathleen MacMillan, Anne Keuper, Lillian Matheson, Kathy Luppe and Kelly Norgate.
