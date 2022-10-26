People who sell firewood commercially expect the tremendous salvage effort province-wide to create a downturn in sales for the next couple of years.
While most of this upcoming winter’s supply has already been cut and blocked, many landowners may potentially use trees on their own property, knocked over by Hurricane Fiona, for firewood.
Tyson Regular, of Regular’s Firewood & Logging in Cape Bear, doesn’t think Fiona made much impact on hardwood trees but he does expect fewer sales next year.
“The average customer that buys six cord, next year they may only order four,” he said.
Stefan Johnston of Peters Road also anticipates a “slower” market for the next year or so.
“There’s so much salvage of all kinds (of wood),” he said.
Mr Johnston, who also does contract work for other landowners of both softwood and hardwood trees, says he plans on holding onto most of the hardwood he salvages “basically like a savings account,” so he’ll have some to sell when the market bounces back.
“A lot of people (who buy firewood) don’t want to go out and do it themselves, so there’ll still be a market,” he said. “Three years from now, the market will be back - but I could be wrong.”
Rory MacDonald, owner of Crawmac Forest Service and Firewood in Flat River, said he’s still delivering orders, and is fielding last-minute calls from people hoping for a supply of wood for this winter.
Mr MacDonald doesn’t fear customers turning away from their usual supplier. He said downed trees wouldn’t necessarily be usable as firewood, and regardless, not everyone would have the proper equipment to cut and block it themselves.
The more likely scenario is the debris would be hauled away.
“It sucks to see nice wood going to waste, but you have to get the power on, get the roads cleared and the trails cleared before the winter,” Mr MacDonald said. He said salvaging and replanting woodlots will take much time, and some woodlots will need thinning out as well.
All the woodcutters The Graphic spoke to agree the biggest task is to clear the woodlots before the fallen trees begin to rot. They say while downed hardwood can last for up to three years before becoming unusable, it’s about a year to 18 months before downed softwood begins to go bad. Besides being unusable, the wood can also be a fire risk.
Mr Johnston said he’s concerned most for those who depend on softwood like spruce, which was heavily damaged from Fiona.
“A lot of these guys depend on (the species) … and they’d be in a pickle,” he said. “There were a lot of stands people were thinking of getting logs from in the future, and that won’t happen now.”
For Mr Regular, the amount of time cleaning out woodlots is the biggest impact business-wise. His production has dropped 30 per cent - instead of simply cutting down a tree and leaving behind a small stump for later removal, he’s had to do the cutting and stumping at the same time.
“(The stumps) are now two feet on the ground,” Mr Regular said, adding jokingly, “My machine is designed to cut trees that are standing up, not lying down.”
He said forestry officials have told him: “there aren’t enough contractors on PEI to clean up the woods in general before it starts to go bad.”
Mr Johnston said while he lost about 35 per cent of the growth on his own woodlots, he’s encountered woodlot owners who lost more than 90 per cent.
He said he’d like to see government put together a salvage incentive package, to encourage forestry workers to do a more complete job of salvaging downed and hanging trees.
A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Tourism, Natural Resources and Industry said the department is indeed finalizing details for a salvage incentive to be added to the Forest Enhancement Program.
“Preliminary information shows no single forest type was more affected – both hardwood and softwood stands have been felled,” the spokesperson said. “Publicly owned woodlots are being prioritized based on safety, (such as) fire and risks to public access, and the need to salvage the highest-value wood. Initial tenders to complete this work will be released in the near future.”
