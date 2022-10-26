Llewellyn

David Llewellyn got a good start on blocking six cords of hardwood he recently had delivered to his home in Montague. Mr Llewellyn says he saves a bit of money by buying the wood in lengths rather than already blocked and split. Heather Moore photo

People who sell firewood commercially expect the tremendous salvage effort province-wide to create a downturn in sales for the next couple of years.

While most of this upcoming winter’s supply has already been cut and blocked, many landowners may potentially use trees on their own property, knocked over by Hurricane Fiona, for firewood.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.