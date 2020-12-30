It is safe to say the majority of stories written for this publication in 2020 included a select few words.
Words and phrases such as COVID-19, the pandemic, new normal, unprecedented, cancelled, postponed, public health regulations, border restrictions and looking forward to being back on track next year are just a few that come to mind.
Since March 2020 whether COVID was part of the story or not, it usually came up somewhere, somehow in an interview.
Still, we have been very fortunate to not have to deal with many of the horrors our fellow Canadians have been faced with when it comes to the spread of the virus.
Not having to write about death tolls, community spread or hospitalizations has been fortuitous.
And even though we collectively turn a page on December 31, there is no doubt the pandemic lingo, like our public health regulations, will linger for a bit yet.
Stay safe.
Charlotte MacAulay
