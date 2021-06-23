More people are working from home and sweating out the heat during the day, and it’s driving higher demand for AC units and fans.
Melody Beck, co-owner of Stewart and Beck Home Hardware in Montague, said June sales have been higher in 2020 and 2021 than previous years.
“People’s working conditions have changed and they’re choosing to buy an air conditioner for their home whereas they may not have before,” she said.
Both years have also seen hotter weather than usual in June.
Ms Beck said there remains a good selection of air conditioners, although some portable models have sold out for the season. There’s still a good selection of window units.
Stewart & Beck places their air conditioner orders in March and April to ensure sufficient inventory when the heat hits.
“The last two years, people have bought a lot earlier than usual. I think they recognize it is hotter and they remember or have heard supply is a challenge.”
Fan sales will pick up once the supply of air conditioners gets low, probably in July, Ms Beck said.
“We’ve got table fans, box fans and the ones that stand up and swivel,” she said, with prices ranging from $20 to $100
Meanwhile, demand is also picking up for heat pumps, says Ronnie Brown of Brown’s Heating Service in the Gaspereaux area.
Mr Brown said there hasn’t been a major difference from past years at this time, but customers are getting ahead of the game.
“There’s definitely more demand the last few years, especially with climate change,” Mr Brown said. “People are a little more prepared for it (the heat) now.”
Government rebates for heat pumps have also helped boost orders, he said. The regular rebate for mini-split heat pumps without a duct, which are the kind Brown’s installs is about $1,200 and low-income applicants may get up to $2,400 in a rebate.
Brown’s mostly installs LG brand heat pumps and so far there has been no trouble sourcing enough to meet the demand.
The company also does some central heating and cooling but most of their installations are heat pumps. Mr Brown said the demand tends to plateau in August but then business for the winter picks up.
Amanda Douse, owner of Refrigeration Specialists Inc in Vernon River, said there’s been a major increase in sales of heat pumps and other cooling devices.
“It’s been pretty crazy, to be honest. We had that heat wave (in early June) and it really kicked into high gear.”
She said grants and rebates from the federal and provincial governments are fuelling the surge in heat pump sales.
Ms Douse also thinks the increase in people working from home has been a deciding factor.
For the most part the company has been able to keep items in stock, but some heat pump models have been out of stock for weeks at a time.
RSI services many industries, with industrial, commercial, agriculture and residential installations and service.
