The Montague Rotary Library Writers Guild is looking for a new home after losing their spot at the library with little warning back in February.
The group received an email from the program director, Alicia McDonald, the day before its meeting stating “tomorrow will unfortunately be the last day it will be available to use.”
The organization has met in the program room of the library at the Wellness Centre since it was first opened, more than a decade ago.
They were given the alternative to meet in one of the screened off areas in the main room of the library, but members say those options don’t work.
“I have to say that neither of them is suitable,” said Tammi Fitzpatrick, a regular member of the writers group. “The corner by the windows, while large enough, caused an issue with being able to see the TV screen from one side of the table because of the brightness from the big windows.”
The corner near the emergency exit was worse, she added, noting distractions and privacy were issues in both cases.
“Between the noise of the children playing just behind us, (and) there was a loud machine that kept coming on in one of the closed rooms on the other side of us,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.
The need for privacy is the major issue for the writer’s group meetings, said Ann Marie Tomlins, longtime member and author of children’s books, Leopold the Lion: Escapes from the Zoo, and Louie the Looney Loon.
“I guess to me the most important aspect is feeling comfortable reading our creations in front of the group privately,” said Arlene Baird, a new member, who describes herself as a ‘wannabe writer.’
Members are reminded at the beginning of each meeting that whatever is shared during the meeting remains confidential.
“It is not possible to ensure confidentiality when meeting within earshot of library patrons, particularly nearby children, who may not understand the context of what they may be overhearing,” explained Blanche Moyaert, chair of the group.
Provincial librarian Kathleen Simmonds said staffing in the Montague Library, the busiest library in eastern PEI, has grown and the former program room is now used as an administrative office filled with desks and materials.
The group was offered space in the Murray River Library, but other issues arose there.
“Although the facilities in Murray River would be good for the group, the distance is a problem for members who don’t have a car, don’t drive or can’t afford the gas,” Ms Moyaert said.
The guild has 20 members and typically anywhere from 10 to 12 are at the meetings held every second Saturday.
Ms Moyaert said they have been searching for an alternative space and it has been somewhat frustrating as the meetings they have had since the change haven’t been very productive.
Members have looked for other alternatives in Montague public buildings, but often they are not available on Saturdays, or there is a fee for the use of the space and some have no wifi connection
Being associated with the library is an important aspect of the guild that goes beyond the name, Ms Moyaert said.
“As the Montague Rotary Library Writer’s Guild, the group has been supported in writing projects by The Rotary Club of Montague and Eastern PEI and The Friends of the Montague Library, as well as the library itself,” she added, noting they want that connection to continue.
“We are not only looking for a meeting location; we are looking for a home,” Ms Moyaert concluded.
