The case involving the ‘Walmart’ tourists who ignored the 14 day quarantine period to which they had agreed shows how fragile our health system is. PEI is not only an Island in the geographical sense, but - in this international pandemic - an island of safety. I am sure that any questions directed to our Premier, Mr. King, will receive the same answer - the situation is now a criminal matter, and will be dealt with accordingly. I would remind Mr. King that although the police enforce the laws they do not create them. In the past few months individuals caught smuggling cigarettes to PEI received fines ranging from $62,000 to $300,000. This is the government’s response to one criminal behavior. However, if an individual breaks the law and possibly imports COVID-19 and its variants to PEI, that individual will receive a totally inappropriate $1,000 fine.
At this time, ignoring quarantine is the most serious crime that a person could commit on our Island. One could argue civil liberties, constitutional rights all day, but the law is the law. Criminals forfeit the rights that the general population enjoys.
I am sure that Premier King is torn between ‘The Island Way of Life’ and economic casualties in our province, but all of these pale in comparison to what could very well happen if COVID gets a foothold here. We have only to look at Nova Scotia and the liberties which it has lost in a few short days because of the ‘laissez-faire’ attitude of visitors who did not quarantine.
Just as the Nova Scotia economy had begun to be more robust, and Nova Scotians were enjoying many social events - gone – full shut down, due to quarantine non-compliance. One can see the empty streets and angry citizens on newscasts.
We are a rare safe spot in a world pandemic. Of course, everyone wants to be here. But they have to be here on our terms, not theirs. If criminal behavior such as smuggling cigarettes is severely punished, how can we be so casual about criminal behavior which could destroy our province?
There are many who believe, as I do, these individuals should be ‘deported’ from PEI. This is not an overall harsh treatment to individuals who think they are above a critical law - which they had promised to follow. To quote William Schwenck Gilbert - ”Let the punishment fit the crime”. To possibly infect and destroy the Island - is there a bigger crime?
The department of health is doing all it can to restrict and trace those breaking the law. However, Mr. King - you are certainly aware of the knife edge on which the Island sits, in these threatening times. The obvious reason for criminal non-quarantine behavior in our province is to gain freedom from restraints. What more reasonable punishment could these criminals receive than by losing that freedom, by being ‘deported’ from PEI, or placed in secure quarantine at their expense, wearing a GPS ankle bracelet? Or more measures? For as long as it takes.
The pandemic is growing. Our government must show that we are determined not to accept criminal acts which could cause inconceivable damage to Islanders. We do have legal visitors who have carefully followed necessary health regulations. For all our sakes, non-Island vehicles should be required to have an obvious sticker showing the end date of their quarantine.
Criminal quarantine non-compliance must be stopped, and immediately. The pressure to come to PEI is enormous, but now is not the time to put out the welcome mat.
Islanders will not forget, nor forgive a provincial government which makes it easy for more COVID with its variants to invade our province.
Gary Walker
North Rustico
