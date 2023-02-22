I didn’t really think there was anything odd about it. That is, until I casually mentioned it to a friend. He seemed to think it was a little strange I would bring back 20 loaves of bread from my most recent trip to Ontario. It was all economics, I didn’t think twice about doing it. Most of my attention was focused on how to do it, not why.
But, here’s why. I’ve mentioned from time to time in this space I’m eating differently now, and in doing that, I’m reducing my carb intake. But I also love my bread. So about a year ago, I set out to discover if there was such a thing as good tasting, toast-able, low carb bread. After doing some research, and enduring a couple of misfires, I found one and have been using it ever since. In PEI, each loaf of this bread currently costs $7.99 at a Superstore, although the price has fluctuated. Expensive, but we only go through one loaf a week. In Ontario, the exact same bread was $8.99. When I babysat my grandkids for a week last September my daughter inquired about the bread, and purchased a couple of loaves for me to use during my week-long stay.
These two loaves came individually wrapped, but in one bag. She got them at Costco, where the price was $10.65 for the one bag containing two loaves. In other words, a savings of over $5.50 per bag. I immediately hatched a plan to bring some back when I drove up over Christmas. I wasn’t sure how much I was going to be able to bring back but I knew two things. It was going to be a lot. And it had to be kept frozen during the trip home. Luckily, thanks to Fiona, our freezer was almost empty, so there was plenty of room for them once I got back to PEI.
I went to Costco in Kitchener and purchased all they had. That was 10, two loaf bags.
I made a few miscalculations however, and the very first one came when I was loading the bread into the cart. I piled bags one on top of the other, and when I got to the checkout, I had actually squished most of the bags on the bottom. Many of the loaves were now deformed. I had a huge plastic container in the truck, the kind you store your Christmas decorations in, and the squishing continued until I got back to where I was staying. I frantically de-squished the loaves, placing about half in the freezer space available and the other half in the fridge. Once the first batch of bags froze, the next day I put the rest of the bags on top of them. I knew I needed a weather miracle to get them home, and my prayers were answered.
My drive back coincided with some of the coldest weather Quebec had seen to that point. I was overnighting there and the bread was safe and sound in minus 15 degree Celsius temperatures locked in the back of the truck. The next morning, each loaf was the same shape as it was the night before. Victory. All in all, I paid about $105 for the 20 loaves, which would have cost me over $160 here on PEI. I consider myself to have received seven free loaves of bread for my efforts. I also have enough bread until March, or later, maybe May. I realize Moncton likely has the same bread scenario, but I was not passing through Moncton while the Costco there was open. I’m also not paying the bridge toll to save money on bread in a one off trip to Moncton. In the meantime, the several people I have mentioned to that I brought back 20 loaves of bread from Ontario look at me like I’ve just gotten the worst haircut of all time. They don’t even consider the bonus of the paper towels and toilet paper I obviously brought back as well.
There’s a wine we like here on the Island that sells for $13.69 per bottle. The exact same wine is $9.50 per bottle in Ontario. So I brought back a case of 12 as well. When I tell people that, I get ... “oh brilliant! Good move. What a deal. That’s the way to save money. Bring me some next time!”
